Former F1 winner reveals MAIN reason why Red Bull credibility is being hit

Sunday 13 August 2023 09:12

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber believes the team's background as a fizzy drinks company has prevented them from getting much more credit reflective of their success in F1.

Red Bull, always linked to extreme sports, entered Formula 1 in 2005 with its own team, establishing a second team on the grid in 2006, Toro Rosso. In a few years, the brand solidified its "A team" as a front-runner, while its young driver programme proved quite successful.

Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber helped the team to championship successes between 2010 and 2013

After many years in the shadow of Mercedes in the hybrid era, Max Verstappen initiated Red Bull's second golden era by defeating Lewis Hamilton in 2021, and now in 2023, the Dutchman is on his way to a dominant third title.

With five constructors' championships and six drivers' championships, Red Bull have become one of the most successful brands in F1 history in just two decades. Unlike other successful constructors, Red Bull is not a car manufacturer and has used engines from Cosworth, Ferrari, Renault, and Honda. In 2026, they are set to embark on a new journey with Ford.

Mark Webber on Red Bull's success in F1

Mark Webber, who was a Red Bull driver between 2007 and 2013, believes that not being a manufacturer has influenced the recognition given to the team's successes.

"If it was a manufacturer, it might get some more praise and notoriety. Because, in essence, it’s still a team made of tremendous individuals and people that have done a great job to engineer beautiful Formula 1 cars for world championships with constructors’ and drivers’ [titles], and to be dominant in many ways", the Australian declared to Motorsport.

“And what they’ve put into the sport in that area – like in terms of their staff, the infrastructure at Milton Keynes, what they’ve done – has been a testament to them. [...] We’ve had a lot of people come and go. And these guys what they’ve done – with two teams. People forget about the level of employment that Red Bull have put into the sport is truly extraordinary".

