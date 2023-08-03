Incredible Hamilton streak ENDS as Brundle insists fans have been ROBBED while Alonso lashes out - GP Fans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Thursday 3 August 2023 00:28

Lewis Hamilton's incredible record of finishing on the podium at Spa came to an end at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, after the Mercedes driver had to settle for a P4 finish. ➡️ READ MORE

Brundle claims FIA ROBBED F1 fans of action at Belgian GP

Martin Brundle was fuming at a decision made by the FIA just as the Belgian GP weekend was getting started.

Alonso LASHES OUT at 'incredible' Szafnauer over bitter Alpine exit

Fernando Alonso has told Otmar Szafnauer "not to talk at all" about the contract debacle he was embroiled in during the 2022 season.

No summer break for F1 star as he returns to Spa for testing

The summer break is yet to start for Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri who headed back to the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps in order to conduct a Pirelli tyre test for McLaren on Tuesday.

Hamilton DISMISSES Perez in damning verdict on 'exceptional' Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton thinks he would give Max Verstappen a run for his money if he had the same RB19 at his disposal.

F1 fans GLUED to Red Bull spending as latest cost cap theory emerges

Formula 1 fans on Twitter have teased Red Bull that they are going to breach the cost cap this year on super glue alone, after the team appeared to break another trophy at the Belgian Grand Prix.

