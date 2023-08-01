Sky F1 pundit issues DAMNING Mercedes verdict on 'Diva 2.0'

Dan Davis

Tuesday 1 August 2023 09:57

Martin Brundle believes Mercedes will be frustrated with their unpredictable car and inconsistent season, admitting they are simply making the most of a "bad job".

Halfway through the year, the heavyweight constructor have been unable to mount a title charge in the drivers' championship and trail both Red Bull and Ferrari.

As a result, Lewis Hamilton has clinched just four podiums this campaign while his team-mate George Russell has finished in the top three only once.

In Belgium, Hamilton salvaged a mixed outing by stripping Max Verstappen of the fastest lap and took fourth, with Russell moving up from eighth to sixth.

Their stutters came despite them introducing a sizeable upgrade package for the W14, however, with Mercedes failing to take a notable step forward.

And Brundle says boss Toto Wolff and Co will not be content with their current situation, predicting they may simply have to "survive" the rest of the campaign.

READ MORE: Hamilton VERY CONCERNED over major Mercedes issue that resurfaced at Spa

Mercedes remain saddled with an unpredicted W14 despite recent upgrades

Diva 2.0

"I think they'll be very frustrated," Brundle said on Sky Sports. "Their car's obviously a bit of a knife edge to set up, to understand, to drive.

"And then they suddenly promised a great result and get something a little bit special, go to the next race without upgrades and fall off the pace.

"I'd imagine they're confused with this car. Diva 2.0 I think call it already, don't they?

"So they're sort of surviving the season again, like they did last year and making the best of a bad job. Because they're a great team."

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals subject of 'constant fight' at Mercedes