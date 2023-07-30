Perez SURGES into the lead as Piastri CRASHES out of race

Joe Ellis

Sunday 30 July 2023 15:09 - Updated: 22:16

Sergio Perez stormed into the lead of the Belgian GP at the start but it was a nightmare for Oscar Piastri.

The Mexican slipstreamed past Charles Leclerc down the Kemmel Straight on the opening lap as it got tight behind him.

Piastri tried to go on the inside of a three-wide and collided with the wall at La Source, forcing him to retire later round the lap.

The marshals did a tremendous job to clear the stricken McLaren without the need for any safety car intervention and keep the race going.

READ MORE: Perez slams Hamilton for RUINING his Spa race

Typical Turn 1

Such a slow and tight opening corner is always going to cause problems on the first lap and so it came to be.

A more experienced driver may have backed out on the inside but Sainz did leave the door open for a move.

Sainz had to try and take the corner with someone on his outside and there just wasn't room for a third party in the end.

It's a valuable learning lesson for Piastri who claimed his first podium in the sprint yesterday.

READ MORE: Why Adrian Newey is the BEST and WORST thing to happen to F1