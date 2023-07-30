Perez slams Hamilton for RUINING his Spa race

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 30 July 2023 13:57

Sergio Perez has lashed out at Lewis Hamilton for 'ruining' his sprint race, after the pair made contact during Saturday's shorter format event.

The Mercedes and Red Bull duo went side by side through Stavelot and there was light contact between the two.

Hamilton passed Perez – who would eventually retire from the race – and the seven-time world champion was slapped with a five-second penalty by the stewards for causing a collision.

READ MORE: Brundle DEMANDS Russell apologises to Hamilton after controversial sprint incident

And speaking after the conclusion of the sprint race, Perez made his feelings clear on the incident, hitting out at Hamilton for 'being in a hurry'.

Perez: Hamilton ruined my race

Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez made contact during Saturday's sprint race at Spa

“It was massive damage from the contact from Lewis," he told media including GPFans. "He [Hamilton] just took the whole right-hand side of the car and damaged the floor and sidepod, that was game over.

”I think he was in a bit of a hurry. You know, everyone was in a hurry to recover. It's a very short race, and you have to take that level of risk, but it's not nice to get my race ruined by him.

”Tomorrow we will know about the car and where we really are. So, I'm looking forward to that, and hopefully we can recover the points we lost.”

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings