Hamilton receives FURTHER FIA punishment after Perez collision

Sunday 30 July 2023 12:27

Lewis Hamilton has waved goodbye to his previously unblemished super licence after he received two penalty points in addition to a five-second time penalty following his collision with Sergio Perez during Saturday's sprint race.

The Mercedes and Red Bull pair went side by side through Stavelot and there was light contact between the two.

Hamilton passed Perez – who would eventually retire from the race – yet the seven-time world champion was slapped with a five-second penalty by the stewards for causing a collision.

In addition to the five-second penalty he received, Hamilton was also given two penalty points on his licence, his only points on his super licence in the last 12 months.

Alongside time penalties, driving infringements issued by the stewards – who act independently from the FIA – also carry penalty points to ensure driving standards are maintained.

These points expire after 12 months have elapsed, but will result in a race ban should 12 points be accrued during this period.

The Ruling

Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez made contact during Saturday's sprint race at Spa

"The Stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence," their report stated.

"Hamilton was attempting to pass Perez on the inside at Turn 15. While Perez was giving little room on the inside for Hamilton, Hamilton drove onto the kerb and subsequently understeered into Perez in the wet conditions.

"The Stewards consider that Hamilton was predominantly at fault for causing a collision and order a five second penalty."

