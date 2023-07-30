F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel

Chris Deeley

Sunday 30 July 2023 06:57

After two days of rain and start delays, it looks like Formula 1 fans might finally have a meaningful session starting on time on Sunday.

The forecast for the feature race looks much better than the preceding two days, meaning Max Verstappen should be able to start his anticipated romp through the field at the scheduled time.

The Dutchman will start from sixth on the grid thanks to a five-place penalty handed down for a gearbox change but, if history is anything to go by, it shouldn't hinder him too much.

The rest of the field should feature some fascinating scraps though, with Sergio Perez starting alongside polesitter Charles Leclerc as both look to get their seasons back on track – while the explosive young McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri hunt them down.

Here is all you need to know heading into Sunday's main event at Spa.

Race - Sunday July 30, 2023

Local time (Spa): 3pm Sunday

UK time (BST): 2pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 3pm Sunday

United States (Eastern Time): 9am Sunday

United States (Central Time): 8am Sunday

United States (Pacific Time): 6am Sunday

South Africa: 3pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday

How to watch F1 race live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Spa, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

