F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel
F1 News
After two days of rain and start delays, it looks like Formula 1 fans might finally have a meaningful session starting on time on Sunday.
The forecast for the feature race looks much better than the preceding two days, meaning Max Verstappen should be able to start his anticipated romp through the field at the scheduled time.
The Dutchman will start from sixth on the grid thanks to a five-place penalty handed down for a gearbox change but, if history is anything to go by, it shouldn't hinder him too much.
The rest of the field should feature some fascinating scraps though, with Sergio Perez starting alongside polesitter Charles Leclerc as both look to get their seasons back on track – while the explosive young McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri hunt them down.
Here is all you need to know heading into Sunday's main event at Spa.
Race - Sunday July 30, 2023
Local time (Spa): 3pm Sunday
UK time (BST): 2pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 3pm Sunday
United States (Eastern Time): 9am Sunday
United States (Central Time): 8am Sunday
United States (Pacific Time): 6am Sunday
South Africa: 3pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday
How to watch F1 race live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Spa, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
