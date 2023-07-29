F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023 sprint results with penalties for Hamilton and Sargeant

Chris Deeley

Saturday 29 July 2023 18:30

Max Verstappen romped to victory in Saturday afternoon's sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix, taking the victory from the McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

The race was shortened by four laps after a handful of formation laps behind the safety car to clear standing water off the track, the drivers taking a rolling start and half the cars immediately diving into the pits for intermediate tyres.

Piastri was one of those, while Verstappen stayed out a lap longer and lost his lead in the pits when he did stop. The Dutchman closed in on the McLaren quickly, but his charge was briefly halted when the safety car was brought out to deal with the stranded Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen stuck to Piastri's tail at the restart though, and was through within a matter of corners – pulling away at a rate of knots despite some complaints about the state of his brakes.

Here is a full rundown on how things finished at Spa.

Belgian Grand Prix 2023 sprint results

The final classification from Spa is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +6.677s

3. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +10.733s

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +12.648s

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +15.016s

6. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +16.052s

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +16.757s (including five-second penalty)

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +16.822s

9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +22.410s

10. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri] - +22.806s

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +25.007s

12. Alex Albon [Williams] - +26.303s

13. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +27.006s

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +32.986s

15. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +36.342s

16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +37.571s (including five-second penalty)

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +37.827s

18. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +39.267s

19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF

20. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF

