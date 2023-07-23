Chris Deeley

Sunday 23 July 2023 12:42

Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix is set to give fans something they haven't had for some time – a chance to see Lewis Hamilton leading off the line to start a race.

He and Lando Norris are the bread forming a Max Verstappen sandwich, with less than a tenth of a second separating the trio in the final part of qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

The race should be one of the best of the season so far, with some analyses showing that the McLaren and Mercedes can both challenge Verstappen's Red Bull for the first time in 2023.

So, you want to watch it, right? That's why you're here? And you're wondering when and where you can do that? Here you go...

What time does the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix start today?

Here is the start time for Budapest today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Budapest): 3pm Sunday

UK (BST): 2pm Sunday

Central Europe (CET): 3pm Sunday

US (Eastern Standard Time): 9am Sunday

US (Central Standard Time): 8am Sunday

US (Pacific Standard Time): 6am Sunday

South Africa: 3pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday

How to watch the race on TV or live stream

These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Budapest. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:

UK: Sky Sports F1

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

