F1 Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 start time & TV channel for Hamilton-led thriller
Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix is set to give fans something they haven't had for some time – a chance to see Lewis Hamilton leading off the line to start a race.
He and Lando Norris are the bread forming a Max Verstappen sandwich, with less than a tenth of a second separating the trio in the final part of qualifying on Saturday afternoon.
The race should be one of the best of the season so far, with some analyses showing that the McLaren and Mercedes can both challenge Verstappen's Red Bull for the first time in 2023.
So, you want to watch it, right? That's why you're here? And you're wondering when and where you can do that? Here you go...
What time does the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix start today?
Here is the start time for Budapest today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Budapest): 3pm Sunday
UK (BST): 2pm Sunday
Central Europe (CET): 3pm Sunday
US (Eastern Standard Time): 9am Sunday
US (Central Standard Time): 8am Sunday
US (Pacific Standard Time): 6am Sunday
South Africa: 3pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday
How to watch the race on TV or live stream
These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Budapest. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:
UK: Sky Sports F1
US: ESPN
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
