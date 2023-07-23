Hungary race set to be SHAKEN UP by tyre rule changes

Lauren Sneath

There is always plenty to keep drivers on their toes at a Formula 1 race, from ever-changing weather to rival cars making upgrades and gaining pace.

But one more factor could change a driver’s race at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, because the tyre rules at the Hungaroring differ from other circuits.

Pirelli, the F1 tyre supplier, has announced a bid to improve sustainability which has seen the teams given 11 sets of tyres for the weekend, rather than 13.

Teams received four sets of soft tyres, four mediums and three hard tyres.

Previous races have seen teams allowed eight sets of soft tyres, so adjustments must be made on the part of drivers and teams to use the tyres intelligently – although Saturday's qualifying session rules (hard for Q1, medium for Q2, soft for Q3) helped somewhat.

Lando Norris, for example, is one of the only front-runners to have a fresh set of the medium compound for the race – which could prove a great tactical advantage.

Williams chief explains challenge of new tyre allocations

Dave Robson, head of vehicle performance at Williams, explained the challenges the teams will face at the Hungaroring under the new rules.

He said: “Most cars will run maximum downforce at this short twisty track, which will provide an interesting comparison across the field.

“With the earlier cancellation of the event in Imola, this weekend is the first ‘Alternative Tyre Allocation’ event of the season.

“Each driver has fewer sets of tyres available than normal, and the use of specific tyre compounds is mandated in each of the three qualifying sessions."

The Hungaroring will see new tyre rules this year

He added: “It will be interesting to see how each team chooses to use the limited supply of tyres, especially as Pirelli have provided their softest compounds for this weekend.

“As is often the case in Budapest in July, the weather is forecast to be hot with a risk of thunderstorms. We will keep an eye on this as we approach the sessions, but hopefully the rain will only fall in the evening.”

