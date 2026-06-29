Toto Wolff addresses Mercedes driver plans amid Max Verstappen speculation

Will Verstappen race for Mercedes next year? We finally know the answer

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Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has provided fresh insight into the team's long-term driver plans, addressing speculation over the Silver Arrows' future lineup during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

The comments came as renewed rumors linked reigning world champion Max Verstappen with a potential move away from Red Bull, once again placing Mercedes at the center of the paddock's biggest transfer story.

Wolff has never hidden his admiration for Verstappen and has previously acknowledged the Dutchman as a driver Mercedes would naturally consider. However, with uncertainty continuing to surround future seats on the grid, his latest remarks have offered further clarity on the team's direction.

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In the past, he admitted he wouldn't be doing his job as team principal if he didn't at least explore the option of poaching the four-time champion from within Red Bull's ranks.

Having put his faith in George Russell and Kimi Antonelli to lead his team into the sport's new regulations era, Wolff has now revealed his decision over whether he wants to stick or twist with his driver lineup.

Wolff settles for Russell, rules out Verstappen Mercedes move

The 28-year-old's current contract only lasts until the end of this season and although no official announcement has confirmed an extension, Russell himself told media in Austria that he will '100 per cent' be driving for Mercedes in 2027.

This was a message Wolff then echoed to Sky Sports, revealing: "We don’t want to change things. I said to George I think it’s a lineup that is good for us. I am very happy with the two of them."

So, it seems Mercedes will return with the combination of youth and experience next season without adding Verstappen to their ranks, as the Dutchman's own future at Red Bull remains up in the air.

The four-time champion is currently contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but has a contract clause that is rumoured to allow him to leave the energy drink giants should he sit outside of the top two in the drivers' standings by the time the summer break rolls around next month.

Wolff's driver duo of Antonelli and Russell sit P1 and P3 in the championship prior to the round in Austria, whereas Verstappen is all the way down in seventh.

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