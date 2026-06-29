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A photo of the Ferrari logo at the USGP in 2018

Ferrari star still working at 3am ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

A photo of the Ferrari logo at the USGP in 2018 — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari star still working at 3am ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

Will Ferrari be able to win the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend?

By Sam Cook.

A Ferrari Formula 1 star revealed the team's late-night preparations ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix after sharing an Instagram post in the early hours of Saturday morning, showing he was still at Ferrari's base at around 3am.

Ferrari endured a frustrating start to the Austrian Grand Prix weekend on Friday despite introducing a power unit upgrade under Formula 1's Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) regulations, which have allowed the team to bring fresh developments.

There had been optimism surrounding Ferrari's prospects, with McLaren's Lando Norris recently suggesting the Italian outfit would be "embarrassing" the rest of the grid if it had a stronger power unit. However, the upgraded package failed to deliver an immediate boost, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth and Charles Leclerc eighth in the second practice session at the Red Bull Ring.

But clearly wanting to ensure that they arrive at the track on Saturday in better form, one of Ferrari's drivers was at Maranello working on the simulator until 3am on Saturday morning.

Former F1 star Antonio Giovinazzi is Ferrari's reserve driver, alongside his role in the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Giovinazzi helping Ferrari's Austria cause

Ferrari have been working really hard to try and get themselves closer to the Mercedes team in 2026, and they have become a real threat for race victories, as Lewis Hamilton proved at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last time out.

Their work ethic was evident once again ahead of the competitive sessions in Austria, through Giovinazzi, but also through the fact that Hamilton was one of the last drivers to leave the paddock after Friday's disappointment, clearly wanting to debrief with his team and get the car in a better place for Saturday.

41 years of age, the most successful F1 driver of all time, but still working hard to try and push for more before his time in the sport comes to an end.

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F1 Ferrari Austrian Grand Prix

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