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Toto Wolff is pictured in front of a smiling Lewis Hamilton in a picture composite

Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton's return to winning ways with Ferrari

Toto Wolff is pictured in front of a smiling Lewis Hamilton in a picture composite — Photo: © IMAGO

Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton's return to winning ways with Ferrari

Wolff always has good things to say about Hamilton, even after leaving Mercedes

By Kerry Violet.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted he and his former team have taken pleasure in seeing Lewis Hamilton rediscover winning form following his move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion ended a lengthy wait for another grand prix victory with an impressive triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix, marking his first win since joining the Scuderia.

Hamilton's success in Barcelona brought an end to a 686-day victory drought. Before that breakthrough, his most recent Formula 1 win had come at the 2024 British Grand Prix, with Mercedes' subsequent victory in Belgium ultimately being credited to him after George Russell was disqualified from the race results.

With his first grand prix win for Ferrari now under his belt, the 41-year-old is raring to go in Austria having cut the gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli to just 41 points.

The Mercedes star suffered a DNF in Barcelona as his team-mate Russell failed to match the pace of Hamilton and the Scuderia, with the seven-time champion crossing the line almost 20 seconds ahead of his former team-mate.

Wolff keen to halt Hamilton's momentum

The Brit's victory marked the first time this season that a Mercedes driver failed to take the chequered flag of a grand prix, but Wolff doesn't seem to see that as a bad thing.

"It's always good from time to time when things are running smoothly to have a bit of a scare, to show things can turn around very quickly," said the Austrian.

"Lewis was very fast, so it keeps you on your toes and I think that's good sometimes."

This was a sentiment Russell also shared prior to the championship round in Austria, telling media that Hamilton's dominant Barcelona GP win had served as a 'reality check' for both him and his Brackley-based outfit.

As Wolff's post-FP3 chat with Sky continued, he turned his attention back to the title battle that Hamilton has now firmly entered, admitting: "I am enjoying the fight."

But don't let Wolff's enjoyment fool you, he's still keen to bring an end to Hamilton's title charge sooner rather than later.

"He has good momentum so it would be good if we can break that," the team principal concluded.

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Toto Wolff Austrian Grand Prix

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