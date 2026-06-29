F1 broadcaster withholds footage after Austrian Grand Prix pit lane incident

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Sky Sports F1 chose not to air footage of an incident involving a Haas mechanic during coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, describing the images as too graphic to broadcast.

The incident occurred during Friday's opening practice session, where Haas handed rookie driver Ryo Hirakawa valuable track time as part of Formula 1's mandatory rookie driver programme.

Hirakawa was filling in for Esteban Ocon in FP1 at the Red Bull Ring, but his session ended on a worrying note after an accident in the pit lane during the closing stages of practice prompted concern within the Haas garage.

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The Japanese racer struggled to stop in his pit box, and lightly crashed into one of his team's mechanics. The mechanic thankfully got straight back up to his feet and was ok, but it was a scary incident that led to other mechanics coming to check on him.

It was very light contact from Hirakawa's car into the mechanic, and he stumbled before finding his feet once more.

Sky Sports F1 opt not to show 'graphic' footage

The Sky Sports F1 team were talking about the incident live on air on Saturday, and Natalie Pinkham started taking viewers through the footage, before it was paused at the crucial moment.

“There was an incident in the pitlane yesterday (Friday), with Ryo Hirakawa who was sitting in for Esteban Ocon,” Pinkham said live on Sky Sports F1.

“We’ve paused it here (the moment Hirakawa’s front wing makes contact with the mechanic) as when we run it at full speed - it is kind of graphic.

“But we’re delighted and relieved to say that the mechanic was totally okay.”

Hirakawa himself revealed what had caused the misjudgement, admitting that he struggled to get to grips with the car.

“You know I’m very new to the car,” he told Sky Sports F1. “I thought I pressed the neutral button but I pressed the wrong button so the car went into anti-stall.

“The car just couldn’t stop. I just went to the guy after that and he was fine so that’s the most important thing.”

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