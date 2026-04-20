Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian pictures emerge from romantic Malibu date night
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian pictures emerge from romantic Malibu date night
Lewis Hamilton has been spending more time with Kim Kardashian during April's F1 break
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and reality TV star Kim Kardashian have been snapped on a romantic date in Malibu.
During the five-week F1 break, Hamilton and Kardashian have been spotted together on multiple occasions, as their alleged romance continues to grow.
Rumours that their relationship has turned romantic have dominated the headlines since reports of their charming getaways in the Cotswolds and Paris first began to spread in February 2026.
The duo have been snapped by the paparazzi countless times this year, with their first public appearance together taking place at Super Bowl LX.
Neither party has confirmed whether the nature of their relationship has developed beyond being friends, but the latest sighting of the couple in Malibu suggests they are dating.
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Lewis Hamilton enjoying F1 break with Kim Kardashian
Though the Ferrari F1 star has still been busy on track and presumably at the factory back in Maranello, he has been spending quite a bit of time across the pond, mostly in Kim's company.
The couple were spotted at the opening weekend of the renowned Coachella Festival, watching on as Justin Bieber performed his headline set.
They were then reported to have spent time carpet shopping in LA, and now, TMZ have shared pictures of the pair heading to what they described as: "a sleek, two-hour dinner at Nobu Malibu that had romance written all over it."
In one of the images, Kim could be seen walking arm in arm with Lewis after stepping out of the 41-year-old's decadent Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, before heading into the oceanfront Japanese restaurant to enjoy what certainly looked like a date night.
Hamilton has just one weekend left to appreciate his time in the company of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star before he heads to Miami for the next round of the championship, with fans keen to see if the SKIMS co-founder will join Hamilton at the 2026 Miami GP.
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