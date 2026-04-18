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Lewis Hamilton has once again been seen alongside Kim Kardashian, adding further intrigue to ongoing speculation about their relationship.

The two have shared a long-standing friendship, with Hamilton also believed to have a good relationship with Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.

However, their frequent public appearances together throughout 2026 — including at the Super Bowl LX earlier this year — have continued to spark rumors that there could be more than friendship between them.

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This has led to suggestions that their relationship could now be more than just friends, but this has not been confirmed by either party.

Now, Hamilton and Kardashian have been spotted shopping in Los Angeles, with TMZ snapping pictures of them and reporting that the pair were apparently 'rug shopping'.

Are Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian dating?

The fact is, nobody knows.

Hamilton has refused to comment on his personal life as he has every right to do so and pictures of the pair have simply shown that they are friends, as they have been for many years.

But this hasn't stopped the media from getting excited about a potential relationship between the pair.

Hamilton, Kardashian and fencer Miles Chamley-Watson recently all attended Coachella together, while Hamilton and Kardashian were also reported to have visited Paris together earlier this year.

Lewis and Kim also both recently attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, with the pair snapped leaving the event separately.

Hamilton and Kardashian have moved in the same celebrity circles for years and have been friends for over a decade.

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