Why was the Bahrain Grand Prix cancelled, and who are the winners and losers?
Why was the Bahrain Grand Prix cancelled, and who are the winners and losers?
Why is there no F1 action this weekend?
You might have expected to be settling down for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix today, but unfortunately, it has been cancelled.
Both of the April races were cancelled, meaning that there is not another F1 race until the Miami Grand Prix at the start of May.
It means that the 2026 season has seen an unscheduled five-week break, with the last race coming at the end of March at the Suzuka International Circuit.
We now only have 22 grands prix on the 2026 calendar, rather than previously planned 24.
But why? And which teams might enjoy this five-week break in the season?
READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals why he kicked out journalist at Japanese GP
Why is there no F1 race this weekend?
With the situation in the Middle East still uncertain, F1 opted to cancel both the Bahrain and the Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, which were both originally scheduled for April.
No races were added to the schedule in their place, with the logistics of putting on an event at such short notice deemed to be too much.
Winners and losers of Bahrain GP cancellation
There are a number of teams who will be very grateful that they have five weeks off to take stock and try and work hard on their 2026 machinery.
One of those will be Aston Martin, who have only had one car finish a grand prix so far in 2026 across all three grand prix weekends, with Fernando Alonso limping over the line at the Japanese GP.
Aston Martin have had a dismal start to the year, with their Honda power unit giving them power output and reliability issues. Even when Aston Martin have completed the session, they have been right at the back of the pack.
Design legend Adrian Newey will be working hard to try and bring upgrades to the AMR26 during this five-week break, while Honda will be trying to figure out some of the conundrums of their power unit.
Alternatively, Mercedes will be frustrated not to be out on track. The Brackley-based outfit are the dominant team in the sport this year, and have opened up a 45-point gap at the top of the constructors' championship.
However, Mercedes have a June 1 deadline for when they need to change their power unit, after the FIA tweaked its sporting regulations after a vote between the five power unit manufacturers which outlawed the team's geometric compression ratio trick.
That is believed to be worth around 0.3 seconds per lap, but will not be able to be used from the Monaco GP onwards, so there is every reason to suggest Mercedes need to build as big a gap in both championships before that rule comes in.
In this sense, Ferrari, McLaren, and everybody else who are trying to catch Mercedes, are arguably the big winners of the Bahrain Grand Prix being cancelled this weekend.
READ MORE: 'Breaking F1 rules' - Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton tells all
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