EXCLUSIVE: Could Lewis Hamilton follow Verstappen to Nurburgring after GT3 buzz

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According to Nurburgring specialist Mischa Charoudin, the growing enthusiasm of Max Verstappen for the Nordschleife is a huge boost for the circuit — and could even tempt other F1 stars to follow.

Charoudin, who has extensive experience at the track and previously lived in the Netherlands, told GPFans that Verstappen’s involvement has effectively created a “third wave” of attention around the iconic venue.

That momentum was evident again over the weekend at the NLS2, where Verstappen delivered another eye-catching performance, continuing to raise the profile of racing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The four-time Formula 1 champion secured the pole position on Saturday morning and led his team to a first-place finish after a fierce battle with Christopher Haase.

Although his team was ultimately disqualified for exceeding the allowed number of tire sets, Charoudin regards Verstappen’s dedication to the Nordschleife as a genuine victory.

Charoudin, who has been following the track for years, identifies three standout moments in Nurburgring history: “I call this the third shockwave of the Nürburgring,” he explains.

“The first shock came when Sabine Schmitz made headlines with her iconic Ford Transit lap on Top Gear. Back in the day, you could simply drive, park, and picnic on the circuit—it was essentially a toll road until it suddenly became world-famous.”

Verstappen draws new crowd to the Nordschleife

The second surge, according to Charoudin, was all about viral excitement. “In the late 2010s, social media exploded with crash videos from the track, and that really boosted its popularity.”

Then came Verstappen. “Just last year, the demand for rental cars and hotel rooms shot through the roof. Many people who had never even heard of the Nürburgring discovered it thanks to him. As a driver, fan of the region, and entrepreneur, that is incredibly exciting.”

Four-Time F1 champion remains down-to-earth

Charoudin also pointed out how Verstappen, despite being a world champion, never carries himself with arrogance at the circuit. “I really admire how approachable he is. He’s just one of the guys. His team also creates opportunities for drivers who might not always get the chance to shine.”

Hamilton would be a great addition, Too

Having firmly established himself on the German track, Verstappen’s presence even opens the door for a bit of rivalry. “Maybe it’s time to bring Hamilton into the mix—imagine him in a Ferrari here,” Charoudin joked.

On a more serious note, he suggested the possibility of creating a separate class exclusively for Formula 1 drivers. “We need more of those superstars, and a dedicated SP9 F1 class would be perfect, much like how we have SP9 Pro and Pro-Am today.”

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