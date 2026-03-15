Mercedes F1 star gets FIA penalty at Chinese Grand Prix
Mercedes F1 star gets FIA penalty at Chinese Grand Prix
The stewards found the Silver Arrows star to be at fault
A star of the Mercedes F1 team has suffered a setback at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix during what was gearing up to be a formidable weekend for the Silver Arrows.
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli took to the Shanghai International Circuit for the first sprint weekend of the 2026 season on Friday, where they showed once again that Mercedes are the team to beat early on in the new regulations era.
The Mercedes driver duo finished the first and only practice session of the weekend as the top two fastest cars on track before going on to secure yet another one-two result in sprint qualifying.
But as Russell got off the line in Saturday's 100km race after securing the first sprint pole position of his career, Antonelli suffered a nightmare start which only worsened after making contact with a rival on the opening lap.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Oscars decision
Antonelli picks up Shanghai sprint penalty
But the 19-year-old was perhaps too eager to pick off the drivers ahead of him in order to make up places.
Shortly after the start of the sprint, Antonelli made contact with Isack Hadjar and was noted for causing a collision at Turn 6 as bodywork could be seen flying off the Red Bull.
The FIA later confirmed that Antonelli had been found to have been at fault for the incident, with the stewards slapping him with a 10-second time penalty.
On lap 13 of the 19-lap sprint, Nico Hulkenberg was forced to pull up on the side of the track in his new Audi, prompting yellow flags initially before a safety car was called.
Mercedes then double stacked Russell and Antonelli during the safety car on lap 14, with Antonelli serving his 10-second time penalty in the pits before rejoining the race down in P7.
As his team-mate stormed to sprint race victory, the younger star of the Mercedes driver duo crossed the line to finish fifth.
READ MORE: Newey opens up on Alonso pain with Aston Martin 'on their knees'
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