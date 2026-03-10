F1 boss fires back at Max Verstappen after criticism of 2026 cars
F1 boss fires back at Max Verstappen after criticism of 2026 cars
An F1 chief has defended the 2026 cars
F1 chief Stefano Domenicali has hit back at drivers like Max Verstappen who have criticised the 2026 cars.
Now that the first race of the season has transpired in Melbourne, the drivers have more information at their disposal to make a sound judgement on the 2026 cars. The verdict? They hate them just as much as before, if not more.
For Max Verstappen, who was already prejudiced against the new machinery, a Q1 exit on the Saturday was enough to make him say he's 'emotionally drained' and the cars 'almost make you not want to drive'.
After the race on Sunday, he called for F1 and the FIA to listen to criticism from drivers, supported by the likes of Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman in his negative perception, and implement changes.
Domenicali: 'I think it's wrong to criticise new rules'
He said: "I think it's wrong, in general terms, to talk bad about an incredible world that is allowing all of us to grow. And that's the only thing that I would say is not right.
"But, you know, I always listen [with] prudency. There is an evolution of driving, it means that the best driver will be able to be the fastest."
Is F1 racing worse?
The level of energy harvesting needed for the 2026 cars, has led to lifting and coasting strategies to fill up the battery, and has fundamentally changed the way drivers go racing.
In Melbourne, there were complains the new way of racing was more 'artificial' and the boost mode compared to a 'video game'.
While drivers like Lewis Hamilton described Sunday's race as 'fun', Lando Norris labelled it as 'chaos' and Verstappen's post-race interview demonstrated just how much he doesn't like racing this way.
The energy management means he can't drive flat out, where you brake late and accelerate as soon as possible, and Verstappen said: "I hope even this year we can come up with some different solutions so it becomes more enjoyable for everyone.
"I love racing, but you can only take so much. They are willing to listen, FIA and F1, I just hope there is some action."
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth
F1 2026 Schedule: All 24 grands prix and where the races will be shown on TV
Latest News
F1 star 'saved rival's life' with incredible Australian Grand Prix move
- Yesterday 23:00
Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari F1 boost as radical 'Macarena' called for
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 world champion urges FIA action in 'big accident' warning
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 boss fires back at Max Verstappen after criticism of 2026 cars
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- March 9, 2026 00:30
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE
- March 9, 2026 00:21
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster
- 7 march
F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix - Russell takes famous win after Piastri crashes BEFORE start
- 8 march
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth
- 8 march
Drive to Survive reveals all on George Russell with sex toys and how to 'pleasure a woman'
- 27 february
F1 fans' overtaking fears highlighted by Bahrain testing video
- 21 february
FIA president provides update on Middle East F1 races over Iran missile attacks
- 4 march