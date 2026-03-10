close global

Stefano Domenicali, generic, 2025, Monaco

F1 boss fires back at Max Verstappen after criticism of 2026 cars

Stefano Domenicali, generic, 2025, Monaco — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 boss fires back at Max Verstappen after criticism of 2026 cars

An F1 chief has defended the 2026 cars

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali has hit back at drivers like Max Verstappen who have criticised the 2026 cars.

Now that the first race of the season has transpired in Melbourne, the drivers have more information at their disposal to make a sound judgement on the 2026 cars. The verdict? They hate them just as much as before, if not more.

For Max Verstappen, who was already prejudiced against the new machinery, a Q1 exit on the Saturday was enough to make him say he's 'emotionally drained' and the cars 'almost make you not want to drive'.

After the race on Sunday, he called for F1 and the FIA to listen to criticism from drivers, supported by the likes of Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman in his negative perception, and implement changes.

Domenicali: 'I think it's wrong to criticise new rules'

He said: "I think it's wrong, in general terms, to talk bad about an incredible world that is allowing all of us to grow. And that's the only thing that I would say is not right.

"But, you know, I always listen [with] prudency. There is an evolution of driving, it means that the best driver will be able to be the fastest."

Is F1 racing worse?

The level of energy harvesting needed for the 2026 cars, has led to lifting and coasting strategies to fill up the battery, and has fundamentally changed the way drivers go racing.

In Melbourne, there were complains the new way of racing was more 'artificial' and the boost mode compared to a 'video game'.

While drivers like Lewis Hamilton described Sunday's race as 'fun', Lando Norris labelled it as 'chaos' and Verstappen's post-race interview demonstrated just how much he doesn't like racing this way.

The energy management means he can't drive flat out, where you brake late and accelerate as soon as possible, and Verstappen said: "I hope even this year we can come up with some different solutions so it becomes more enjoyable for everyone.

"I love racing, but you can only take so much. They are willing to listen, FIA and F1, I just hope there is some action."

