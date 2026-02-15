Lewis Hamilton mistake used to promote new F1 feature

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton made history as the first Formula 1 driver to introduce a completely new feature during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The seven-time world champion hit the circuit on Wednesday morning for the opening official test session of the 2026 season. He completed 52 laps and recorded a fastest time of 1:36.433 before passing the car over to his team-mate, Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton’s initial outing in Bahrain did include a slight setback, though. Early in the session, he locked up heading into a corner, which caused a brief spin before he was able to continue.

It was enough to trigger a new feature of the 2026 cars, as the new safety lights (hazard lights) on the mirrors and rear of his Ferrari flashed.

F1 exemplified the new feature in action on their social media, sharing a clip and writing: "New safety feature for 2026."

What are F1 hazard lights and why were they introduced?

The flashing lights indicate a car has stopped on track and car is going under 20 km/h outside the pit lane, flashing to show the car’s ERS (Energy Recovery System) status.

The increased electrical energy in the new F1 power units (up to 350kW) presents a potential safety hazard when still or damaged, and highlights the risk to drivers trying to exit the car alongside medical personnel and marshals.

Therefore, if the lights show the ERS is live, those approaching the car can maintain a safe distance.

