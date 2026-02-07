Cadillac Car Launch: Date, time and how to watch F1 2026 Super Bowl reveal TODAY

Change your timezone:

Cadillac are set to launch their first ever F1 car TODAY (Sunday, February 8), in an advert during Super Bowl LX.

The American car giants are entering F1 this year for the first time, and have become the 11th team on the F1 grid.

They have two highly experienced racers in Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas driving their cars, too, as they seek to try and break into the established order.

Their 2026 car has already been out on track at the private Barcelona shakedown last month, but the team opted for a one-off livery for this event, with their official car not being unveiled until now.

There is a special event in Times Square which will be the site of Cadillac's car launch, with an advertisement screen already having been erected in New York last week, but frozen over. This screen will 'thaw' as we get closer to the livery reveal, and then will coincide with the exact time of a TV advert during Super Bowl Sunday that will display the livery.

When will Cadillac's F1 2026 car launch air?

It's impossible to put an exact time on when the car launch will happen, with it being dependent on the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

That being said, the game kicks off at 6:30pm ET, so the half-time show could be estimated to begin at around 8pm ET, 5pm PT and 7pm CT.

How to watch Cadillac car launch live

The Super Bowl is being broadcast live on NBC and via the streaming service provider Peacock, so watch out for the Cadillac F1 reveal during the half-time advertisements.

Alternatively, follow this link to Cadillac's YouTube channel, where they will likely be showing off the new car, while US audiences will be able to view it across Cadillac's other social media pages on Sunday evening.

When are the other 2026 F1 car launches?

When are the F1 2026 car launches? Team Location Date How to watch Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels Williams Grove February 3 TBC Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Cadillac F1 website, YouTube Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC McLaren Bahrain and Online February 9 TBC

READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return 'could happen quickly'

Related