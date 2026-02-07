Cadillac Car Launch: Date, time and how to watch F1 2026 Super Bowl reveal TODAY
Cadillac Car Launch: Date, time and how to watch F1 2026 Super Bowl reveal TODAY
Cadillac are set to launch their first ever F1 car TODAY (Sunday, February 8), in an advert during Super Bowl LX.
The American car giants are entering F1 this year for the first time, and have become the 11th team on the F1 grid.
They have two highly experienced racers in Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas driving their cars, too, as they seek to try and break into the established order.
Their 2026 car has already been out on track at the private Barcelona shakedown last month, but the team opted for a one-off livery for this event, with their official car not being unveiled until now.
There is a special event in Times Square which will be the site of Cadillac's car launch, with an advertisement screen already having been erected in New York last week, but frozen over. This screen will 'thaw' as we get closer to the livery reveal, and then will coincide with the exact time of a TV advert during Super Bowl Sunday that will display the livery.
When will Cadillac's F1 2026 car launch air?
It's impossible to put an exact time on when the car launch will happen, with it being dependent on the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.
That being said, the game kicks off at 6:30pm ET, so the half-time show could be estimated to begin at around 8pm ET, 5pm PT and 7pm CT.
How to watch Cadillac car launch live
The Super Bowl is being broadcast live on NBC and via the streaming service provider Peacock, so watch out for the Cadillac F1 reveal during the half-time advertisements.
Alternatively, follow this link to Cadillac's YouTube channel, where they will likely be showing off the new car, while US audiences will be able to view it across Cadillac's other social media pages on Sunday evening.
When are the other 2026 F1 car launches?
|Team
|Location
|Date
|How to watch
|Red Bull
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Racing Bulls
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Haas
|Online
|January 19
|Haas F1 website and social pages
|Audi
|Berlin, Germany
|January 20
|YouTube, Audi social channels
|Ferrari
|Maranello, Italy
|January 23
|YouTube, Ferrari social media pages
|Alpine
|Barcelona, Spain
|January 23
|YouTube, Alpine social media pages
|Mercedes
|Online
|February 2
|Mercedes social channels
|Williams
|Grove
|February 3
|TBC
|Cadillac
|Santa Clara, USA
|February 8
|Cadillac F1 website, YouTube
|Aston Martin
|TBC
|February 9
|TBC
|McLaren
|Bahrain and Online
|February 9
|TBC
READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return 'could happen quickly'
Related
Latest News
Cadillac Car Launch: Date, time and how to watch F1 2026 Super Bowl reveal TODAY
- Yesterday 23:00
Ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner used F1 WAG Geri Halliwell to poach rival star
- Yesterday 21:00
Lewis Hamilton backed to overcome ‘tough’ F1 slump by… Usain Bolt!
- Yesterday 19:00
McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown is already worried about Red Bull
- Yesterday 17:00
Why Daniel Ricciardo was never an F1 world champion - Christian Horner
- February 6, 2026 23:00
Lewis Hamilton needs to hire outside of Ferrari - here's why
- February 6, 2026 21:00
Most read
Jack Doohan full-time racing seat falls through in another career blow
- 1 february
Lewis Hamilton makes stunning admission about 2025 season
- 2 february
Williams F1 team make 2026 debut
- 5 february
New FIA rule that may stop one team dominating F1 2026 revealed
- 29 january
Alex Albon issues response to Williams F1 testing statement
- 29 january
Controversial F1 boss 'negotiating' return with new team
- 24 january