Lewis Hamilton backed to overcome ‘tough’ F1 slump by… Usain Bolt!

Sporting legend Usain Bolt has handed Lewis Hamilton a rough timeline of when he thinks the seven-time champion will return to form in F1.

Hamilton has struggled so far during his time at Ferrari after dominating the sport with his former team Mercedes.

During the Brit's time with the Silver Arrows, the now 41-year-old picked up six of his seven drivers' titles, but given that his last championship victory was back in 2021, everyone is wondering how long it will take the icon to return to the top with Ferrari... everyone including Bolt!

If someone had told you five years ago that Hamilton would still be racing at 41, there would be a response of disbelief. Not because Hamilton isn't good enough to compete into his 40s, but because it's a long time for anyone to compete at the top level of sport.

Hamilton isn't ruled by racing and F1, his interests in fashion, music and the movies will keep him well occupied in retirement, but while that eighth world title continues to elude him the hunger to race in F1 remains.

Bolt gives Hamilton advice to find top form again

One sportsperson who believes in patience for an athlete to return to the top is eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt.

The Jamaican sprinting legend still holds the record for the 100m (9.58 seconds), 200m (19.19 seconds) and the 4 x 100m relay (36.84 seconds), and recently he imparted advice to Hamilton and told him that a return to the top could take two years.

But, at the age of 41-year-old can Hamilton be patient enough for such a lengthy process?

Bolt told RacingNews365: "For me, it's always going to be tough. But as a person who knows what it takes to get to the top, it's never going to be perfect.

"It's much easier to get back to the top, because you know the work, and you know what you need to do to get back on top.

"So for me, I know it's going to be tough on Lewis. It's going to take him at least two years to really get comfortable, settle in, and get used to Ferrari.

"So I look forward to the upcoming years; he's going to really show up again."

