Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's FOURTH date in Los Angeles 'revealed'

Change your timezone:

Rumours about seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian dating have taken a new twist.

Iconic American media personality and businesswoman Kardashian is best known for her hit Disney + show Keeping up with the Kardashians in which she and the family document their lives.

Hamilton, on the other hand, is the most successful F1 driver in history, and is believed to be single following a previous high-profile relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Now, unfounded rumours have suggested that Kardashian and Hamilton could be dating, with it being reported that the pair shared a room at the high-end Cotswolds hotel.

Earlier this week, we got another update with US celeb news outlet TMZ reporting that the pair had moved on to Paris.

Hamilton gearing up for crucial 2026 season

While Hamilton may be enjoying his winter break now, the Ferrari star will soon be back in action in 2026.

The Barcelona shakedown saw the 41-year-old claim the fastest time of the week, and there are two more pre-season testing events coming up in February in Bahrain.

After that, attentions switch to the 2026 season proper, with new regulations sweeping into the sport which may see Hamilton able to challenge higher up the grid.

The seven-time champion was unable to secure a single grand prix podium in his first season with Ferrari in 2025, and will be excited to drive the new generation of F1 cars, in the final year of his current Ferrari contract.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Hamilton and Ferrari will be back in action properly when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT and 11pm ET, with practice and qualifying taking place on the Friday and Saturday that weekend.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider

Related