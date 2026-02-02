F1 Movie takes home a Grammy, is an Oscar next?

Change your timezone:

The 2025 summer blockbuster F1 has picked up a Grammy after being nominated in four Oscars categories last month.

The F1 movie was co-produced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and smashed box office records for a movie featuring Brad Pitt, with Pitt playing the main character of Sonny Hayes.

Its story featured around Hayes coming out of retirement to race for the new APX GP team alongside Joshua Pearce (played by British actor Damson Idris), and a whole host of F1 stars featured in the film.

They filmed large parts of it during F1 race weekends in both 2023 and 2024, giving it that authentic, real life F1 feel.

F1 was nominated for four Oscars last month, best picture, sound, film editing and visual effects, and we will find out in March whether or not it will take home any of those awards.

But before that, the film has won an award at the Grammys, with Chris Stapleton's country song from the F1 soundtrack winning Best Country Solo Performance at the lavish ceremony for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1.

F1 movie picks up ANOTHER win

In terms of the awards and recognition it's getting in the film community, as well as its financial success, F1 can very much be deemed a success, and a sequel could well be in the making.

Indeed, it was Apple's highest grossing film to date, as well as being Pitt's, beating his previous best World War Z in the box office takings.

But the film received mixed reviews from fans, pundits and the F1 drivers who starred in it.

Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz wasn't a fan, questioning the authenticity of the storylines, while many fans pointed to the appalling representation of females in the film.

Pitt stars in the lead role of the film as aged racing driver Sonny Hayes, who in his 60s (yes, you heard that correctly) miraculously returns to the sport to race for fictional team APX GP.

There is one female character of any note in the film, played by Kerry Condon, who is introduced as F1's first ever female technical director but who then magically falls in love with her driver and becomes Pitt's love interest.

Nevertheless, F1 surpassed $545m at the global box office, and we could well be set for a sequel, with director Joseph Kosinski recently revealing that discussions with Apple had begun.

READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return 'could happen quickly'

Related