Aston Martin set to MISS F1 testing days

Aston Martin F1 team have revealed that they are set to miss three days of testing this week in Barcelona, only set to take to the track on Thursday and Friday.

The first five of 11 days of F1 pre-season testing are taking place this week, with a five-day private shakedown around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

We will then get six more days of testing in Bahrain in February, which will be televised and will likely be more representative in terms of lap times.

McLaren confirmed last week that they would not be present for the first day of testing in Barcelona, while Williams are missing the full week, with their 2026 car not yet ready to take to the track.

Now, Aston Martin have confirmed that they will not be at the track until Thursday, leaving themselves just two days of the test before the televised sessions begin in Bahrain in early February.

Aston Martin looking for 2026 gains

With design legend Adrian Newey now on board at Aston Martin as their managing technical partner and team principal, the Silverstone outfit are very much hoping that they will be in the mix for podiums once more after a dismal 2025 season.

They could only finish seventh in the constructors' championship last year, and have not claimed a podium since 2023.

With Newey and a new power unit partnership with Honda getting underway in 2026, the team are looking in a good place.

Time will tell whether or not they can provide two-time world champion Fernando Alonso with a car capable of challenging for his first race victory since the 2013 Spanish GP.

