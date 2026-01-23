Change your timezone:

The F1 movie has secured four Oscar nominations – including a nod for Best Picture – after the Academy revealed the full shortlist for the 98th Academy Awards on Thursday.

Nominations began rolling out at 5:30am local time in Los Angeles (1:30pm UK time), with nine of the 24 categories announced initially before the remaining 15 followed shortly after.

Joseph Kosinski’s high-octane film, starring Brad Pitt and produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, features in four categories overall, headlined by its Best Picture nomination. It will go up against a strong field that includes Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, One Battle After Another and Sinners.

The movie, which cost a reported $300million to make, was the first real foray into F1 by Apple, and the tech giant has since followed up by spending $750million to acquire US broadcast rights for the sport for the next five years.

After being released in cinemas in late June 2025, the movie grossed just over $631million - making it the ninth biggest box office hit of the year.

READ MORE: F1 fans facing ANOTHER TV blackout for testing in Bahrain

The F1 movie Oscar nominations in full

Best Picture

Not surprisingly the competition is red-hot for the biggest prize of the year, and ‘F1’ will face off with ‘Bugonia’, Frankenstein’, ‘Hamnet’, ‘Marty Supreme’, ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘The Secret Agent’, ‘Sentimental Value’, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Train Dreams’.

Film Editing

In this category it is ‘F1’ vs ‘Marty Supreme’, One Battle After Another’, ‘Sentimental Value’ and ‘Sinners’.

Sound

The competition for ‘F1’ here will be ‘Frankenstein’, ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Sinners’ and ‘Sirât’.

Visual effects

‘F1’ will be up against ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, ‘The Lost Bus’, ‘Sinners’ and Avatar: Fire and Ash

When are the Oscars in 2026?

The big date for your calendars is Sunday March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

That presents a major clash for Hamilton, who is scheduled to be competing in the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai earlier that day. Interesting to see if he tries to make a dash around the world to be in Los Angeles for the big night.

Will the F1 movie win any Oscars?

So, what are the chances? Well it is unlikely to come in that prestigious Best Picture category, where 'One Battle After Another' - starring Leonardo DiCaprio - is the red-hot favourite. F1 meanwhile is rated as around a 100/1 shot.

If there are to wins, they will come in those other three categories - Visual Effects, Sound or Film Editing.

Related