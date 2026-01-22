Lewis Hamilton laughs at Ferrari team-mate's gym 'rest'
Lewis Hamilton laughed at his team-mate Charles Leclerc in a hilarious video on Ferrari's social media channels, after Leclerc had claimed he was 'resting today'.
Hamilton and Leclerc are heading into their second season together as team-mates at Ferrari, after a 2025 in which neither driver was able to claim a single grand prix victory.
They have already helped to reveal Ferrari's new racesuits for the 2026 season, and will unveil the SF-26 car design in Maranello later this week.
Now, a video has been released on the team's X account which shows a behind-the-scenes look at Leclerc and Hamilton's shoot where they were showing off the new racesuits.
And they were in a relaxed, jokey mood, with Hamilton questioning what time Leclerc had got up that day. "7:45," the Monegasque driver replied.
Seven-time champion Hamilton then said: "You didn't come to the gym?" Leclerc replied: "Today I'm resting."
Hamilton and Leclerc hoping to be in a title fight
However much the pair are going to the gym, they are not going to be able to challenge for the drivers' championship unless Ferrari give them a car capable of claiming some grand prix victories in 2026.
New regulations that are sweeping into the sport this year could allow for Ferrari to fight higher up the grid in 2026, if they can get it right.
The Maranello-based outfit did master the previous set of regulations initially, winning two of the first three grands prix in 2022, but they regressed during the rest of the season, and indeed in 2023.
Ferrari have not won a championship of any kind since the 2008 season, and are hoping that their highly talented driver duo of Leclerc and Hamilton can help them to end that hoodoo in 2026.
