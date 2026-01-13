Max Verstappen slams McLaren treatment of Oscar Piastri

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen has suggested that Oscar Piastri has sold his 'soul' to McLaren.

Verstappen was in a title battle in 2025 with both Piastri and his team-mate Lando Norris, who ended up winning the drivers' championship by just two points.

That was despite Piastri having led the championship between April-October, by as many as 34 points at one stage.

McLaren evidently had the dominant car in the season, and that led Norris and Piastri to be immediately thrown into a title battle, with McLaren trying their best to keep a level playing field between the pair.

But many pundits argued that went too far at the Italian Grand Prix, when a botched pit stop for Norris had dropped him behind Piastri, and the team asked Piastri to give the position back to maintain fairness.

Now, Verstappen has said that, once you do that once, you open the door for future scenarios where the team could expect you to be just as accommodating.

"Definitely not," Verstappen told Blick when asked if he would have moved over for his team-mate in that scenario.

"If you do that once without a clear reason, you sell your soul. The team can then do whatever it wants with you.

"And let’s not forget: Piastri was in the middle of the title fight."

Will McLaren change tact in 2026?

There are question marks over whether or not McLaren will be able to challenge for championships once more in 2026 or not, with new regulations potentially set to throw a spanner in the works for the team.

The wholesale regulation changes could see a shake up of the competitive order in F1, which would likely not spell good news for the team already top of the pile.

But regardless of whether their two drivers are fighting for championships or podium finishes, CEO Zak Brown has stated that they will not change their controversial 'papaya rules' tactics, which attempts to ensure that neither driver is given favour over the other.

