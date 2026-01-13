close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
max verstappen, oscar piastri, australian gp, canva

Max Verstappen slams McLaren treatment of Oscar Piastri

Max Verstappen slams McLaren treatment of Oscar Piastri

Sam Cook
max verstappen, oscar piastri, australian gp, canva

Max Verstappen has suggested that Oscar Piastri has sold his 'soul' to McLaren.

Verstappen was in a title battle in 2025 with both Piastri and his team-mate Lando Norris, who ended up winning the drivers' championship by just two points.

That was despite Piastri having led the championship between April-October, by as many as 34 points at one stage.

McLaren evidently had the dominant car in the season, and that led Norris and Piastri to be immediately thrown into a title battle, with McLaren trying their best to keep a level playing field between the pair.

But many pundits argued that went too far at the Italian Grand Prix, when a botched pit stop for Norris had dropped him behind Piastri, and the team asked Piastri to give the position back to maintain fairness.

Now, Verstappen has said that, once you do that once, you open the door for future scenarios where the team could expect you to be just as accommodating.

"Definitely not," Verstappen told Blick when asked if he would have moved over for his team-mate in that scenario.

"If you do that once without a clear reason, you sell your soul. The team can then do whatever it wants with you.

"And let’s not forget: Piastri was in the middle of the title fight."

Will McLaren change tact in 2026?

There are question marks over whether or not McLaren will be able to challenge for championships once more in 2026 or not, with new regulations potentially set to throw a spanner in the works for the team.

The wholesale regulation changes could see a shake up of the competitive order in F1, which would likely not spell good news for the team already top of the pile.

But regardless of whether their two drivers are fighting for championships or podium finishes, CEO Zak Brown has stated that they will not change their controversial 'papaya rules' tactics, which attempts to ensure that neither driver is given favour over the other.

READ MORE: How worried is Red Bull about Max Verstappen’s exit clause? Boss responds

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 McLaren Oscar Piastri

Latest News

Max Verstappen slams McLaren treatment of Oscar Piastri
F1

Max Verstappen slams McLaren treatment of Oscar Piastri

  • Yesterday 23:00
Sprint races labelled 'boring' by F1 champion
F1

Sprint races labelled 'boring' by F1 champion

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 event labelled 'PATHETIC' as fans shut out
F1

F1 event labelled 'PATHETIC' as fans shut out

  • Yesterday 18:58
F1 team announce driver exit ahead of 2026 season
F1

F1 team announce driver exit ahead of 2026 season

  • Yesterday 17:03
Cadillac to believe in own abilities during debut season
F1

Cadillac to believe in own abilities during debut season

  • January 12, 2026 23:00
Max Verstappen issued farewell ahead of 2026 switch
F1

Max Verstappen issued farewell ahead of 2026 switch

  • January 12, 2026 20:58
More news

Most read

Christian Horner linked with full takeover ambitions at F1 team
2.500+ views

Christian Horner linked with full takeover ambitions at F1 team

  • 29 december
 Lewis Hamilton exit least of Ferrari worries: Here's how nightmare could get worse
2.500+ views

Lewis Hamilton exit least of Ferrari worries: Here's how nightmare could get worse

  • 1 january
 How worried is Red Bull about Max Verstappen’s exit clause? Boss responds
2.500+ views

How worried is Red Bull about Max Verstappen’s exit clause? Boss responds

  • 28 december
 NASCAR driver and commentator posts vacation photo of trip to 'Holy Land'

NASCAR driver and commentator posts vacation photo of trip to 'Holy Land'

  • 28 december
 F1 champion Max Verstappen compared to legendary Michael Schumacher

F1 champion Max Verstappen compared to legendary Michael Schumacher

  • 4 january
 RAM unveils Dana White-led TV show to pick 2026 NASCAR driver

RAM unveils Dana White-led TV show to pick 2026 NASCAR driver

  • 9 january

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x