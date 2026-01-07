Sergio Perez speaks out on Max Verstappen issue at Red Bull

Change your timezone:

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has reflected on the difficulties he faced while sharing a team with Max Verstappen during his time in Formula 1.

Perez joined the Milton Keynes outfit for the 2021 season but saw his tenure come to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

The team enjoyed a period of complete dominance in 2023, with Verstappen securing his third world championship and Perez finishing second in the drivers’ standings — the best result of the Mexican’s career.

The duo's massive points haul helped Red Bull to take home the constructors' title as well that year, having won with more than double the amount of points of nearest contenders Mercedes.

But 2024 told a different story for the Mexican driver and after a year of questions over why he could no longer keep up with Verstappen, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko decided his time was up.

Perez: 'Everything was a problem' at Red Bull

In a recent straight-talking interview on the Cracks Podcast, Perez has shared his thoughts on the near-impossible task of being Verstappen’s team-mate — a challenge many have tried and failed to meet.

“If I was faster than Max, it was a problem. If I was slower than Max, it was a problem. So everything was a problem.”

After both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda were removed from their seat alongside the Dutchman, it is 2025 rookie Isack Hadjar who will be next to take on the challenge.

The energy drink giants will hope the introduction of new regulations in the sport will work in Hadjar's favour as their junior ranks slim further each season.

Perez will no doubt be keeping an eye on the Red Bull garage from across the pitlane in 2026 as he makes his return to the sport with new team Cadillac— though both Horner and Marko will notably be absent.

