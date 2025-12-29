Mercedes confirm long-term deal involving Max Verstappen

Change your timezone:

Verstappen Racing, the GT outfit founded by four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, has confirmed a long-term collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

Beginning with the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe season, the team’s programme will be run by 2Seas Motorsport and will see a change of manufacturer, moving from Aston Martin machinery to Mercedes.

The partnership follows a successful campaign with Aston Martin, during which Chris Lulham drove the Vantage AMR GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. Alongside Thierry Vermeulen and Harry King, the team captured the Gold Cup championship.

Sim racer Lulham also competed in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at the wheel of a Ferrari this year, and on top of that, joined Verstappen himself when the F1 star made his GT debut on the Nordschleife in September.

The duo won the NLS9 race in a Ferrari 296 GT3 ran by Emil Frey Racing, not the Aston Martin his team fielded in the 2025 GT World Challenge.

Verstappen Racing commit to Mercedes for 2026

The new team-mates will also be joined by works Mercedes driver Jules Gounon for the Endurance Cup, which lasts for five rounds.

Stefan Wendl, Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing said of the new partnership: “We are delighted that Verstappen Racing has chosen to field a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe. With 2 Seas Motorsport, the project is supported by a highly experienced team that has already achieved numerous successes and championship titles with our car. Accordingly, we are very pleased about this extremely ambitious and promising project, as well as about another high-calibre entry in both the Sprint and Endurance programmes of the GT World Challenge Europe.”

Lulham added: “It is really exciting to continue racing in the GT World Challenge Europe, now with a new teammate and new car. I have learned and experienced a lot in my first year of GT3 racing, and it’s an unbelievable opportunity to now be able to work with such professionals as Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Daniel. I can’t wait to get started.”

The announcement of the multi-year deal comes after Verstappen drove a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Estoril circuit in Portugal earlier this month as part of a testing programme operated by 2Seas which saw him share the driving with Gounon.

Verstappen's involvement with GT racing went beyond being a team owner in 2025, and his Nurburgring victory alongside Lulham left many questioning when the Dutchman would make a return to the discipline.

But with the 2026 F1 championship marking the start of a new era of challenging regulations, his desire to compete for Verstappen Racing and Mercedes may have to be put on the backburner for now.

