Christian Horner linked with full takeover ambitions at F1 team

Christian Horner is said to be exploring a route back into Formula 1, with reports suggesting he is considering a move that would give him full control of a team.

His departure from Red Bull earlier this year brought an end to a 20-year tenure, during which he oversaw one of the most successful periods in the team’s history. Laurent Mekies was appointed as his successor, marking a significant change at the Milton Keynes outfit.

Horner is expected to remain on gardening leave until spring 2026, but speculation about his next step has already begun. According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, he has held discussions with Alpine regarding a potential future role.

The 52-year-old wants some degree of ownership within the team, with the report continuing that Horner could be eyeing up a 24 per cent share, if sold by Otro Capital.

Another report, from Swiss F1 journalist Roger Benoit in Blick, corroborates this report, but suggests: "At Alpine, former Red Bull driver Horner wants to get involved and soon take over completely."

Horner at Alpine?

The Enstone-based outfit will be keen to forget such a miserable 2025 season, finishing last in the constructors' championship with their drivers' Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto often competing in no man's land.

From 2026, Alpine will become a Mercedes customer team, which, if their power unit is as good as believed to be, could shuffle the team further up the midfield.

Yet, a midfield team will not likely satisfy the ambitions of Briatore, and will be looking to bring someone in of the calibre of Horner, who has eight drivers' and six constructors' championships behind him and the capability of transforming the team.

