Max Verstappen sheds light on private texts with Christian Horner

Max Verstappen has confirmed that he remains in regular contact with former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, revealing that the pair still exchange messages on a weekly basis.

Horner played a pivotal role throughout Verstappen’s time at Red Bull, having overseen his promotion from the junior programme and guiding him through a period that culminated in four Formula 1 world championships.

Despite that long-standing partnership, Horner’s two-decade tenure with the team came to an end when he was removed from the team principal position. Red Bull subsequently appointed Laurent Mekies as his replacement as part of efforts to revive on-track performance.

Whether by accident or design, the second half of the season under Mekies' stewardship was much more plain sailing, allowing Verstappen back into the championship fight and he finished the season with eight grands prix wins - the most of anything driver in 2025.

Verstappen: I'm still in touch with Horner

Speaking in a lengthy end of year interview with Dutch broadcaster Viaplay, Verstappen was probed on Horner and revealed the pair still exchanged text messages.

"I'm in touch with Christian every week, every race" he explained.

"Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And usually via text. But also on vacation, for example. Every week.

"He doesn't give me advice; he knows everyone on the team. But it's mostly just wishes he sends me before the race, things like 'I believe in you.' He's my biggest fan.

"We've been through this together. But also 'You know you can do it.' Those things. And beyond that, we also talk about other things besides racing. Yes, we talk every week and every race weekend, but also afterward."

Horner is reportedly searching for an avenue back onto the F1 grid, with the 52-year-old 'in talks' with Alpine about a leadership role and an ownership stake in the team.

