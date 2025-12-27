F1 star opens up on valuable guidance from Valentino Rossi

Change your timezone:

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has spoken about the guidance he received from MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi as he continues his early Formula 1 career.

Rossi, a seven-time MotoGP world champion widely regarded as one of the greatest riders in motorsport history, has influenced athletes across disciplines. His impact extends to Formula 1, with drivers such as Lando Norris citing him as an inspiration, and Antonelli joining that list according to an interview published by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The young Italian has just wrapped up his debut F1 campaign, navigating intense expectations after being branded a “generational talent.” Despite a challenging stretch during the European rounds, Antonelli delivered three podium finishes in his rookie season.

Gazzetta claimed that amongst the greats, Antonelli could name Rossi as a friend and asked what advice he was given by the legend.

"He told me to do my best and always stay true to myself," Antonelli revealed.

"We've also gone karting together with the VR46 guys in the past, and I'll try to organize another day because we have so much fun together."

Antonelli's maiden F1 season

In the same interview, Antonelli also reflected on his first season in Formula 1, where he acknowledged the highs and the lows.

"A year of ups and downs," Antonelli explained.

"I've been through a sea of ​​events, difficulties, and successes, and looking back, I can say I'm happy because I managed to overcome some tough moments, like the mid-season drop in performance.

"It was a lesson I'll carry with me throughout my career because it allowed me to make a mental leap that will be useful in the future."

Antonelli only scored three points between the Austrian and Italian Grands Prix, with the youngster pinpointing this time as the turning point of his season.

"Returning to the old rear suspension definitely helped me a lot," he said.

"Then, after Monza, I had a meeting with Toto and Bono, my engineer, who told me what was wrong with what I was doing and helped me understand how to do a real mental reset."

