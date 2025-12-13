Max Verstappen signs mega new deal, but it's not with Red Bull

Change your timezone:

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has put pen to paper on a major new deal, but it’s not with Red Bull.

Although Verstappen narrowly missed out on securing a fifth straight world title this season, he remains one of the biggest commercial draws in the sport when it comes to merchandise.

With a worldwide fanbase and his devoted Orange Army backing him ahead of his 2026 title push, it’s fitting that he has become the first active athlete to team up with Fanatics to launch a global online store featuring his official merchandise and trading cards.

The 28-year-old signed on to the exclusive partnership with a multi-year deal and the new Verstappen store is set to launch in early 2026.

The new collection may not be available just yet but fans can still get their hands on official Red Bull F1 kit via the Fanatics website. Click here to shop.

There is also a variety of official Verstappen merchandise sold on the F1 Store, operated by Fanatics.

Verstappen makes history with exciting Fanatics partnership

They offer headwear, memorabilia, trading cards, team kit and more, and also operate the F1 Store through their e-commerce and manufacturing deal with the championship.

Though Verstappen already has his own merchandise site, Fanatics will launch the new ecommerce destination at Verstappen.com with rights to design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of officially licensed Verstappen merchandise.

Fanatics will provide fans worldwide with faster access to the champion's products and offer real-time, on-demand items tied to milestone performances and major race moments.

To celebrate the new partnership, Fanatics Collectibles released a 1/1 Only1 Verstappen card in the F1 Eccellenza 2025 collection which commemorates the Dutchman's record-breaking lap at Monza, the fastest recorded in F1 history.

The card contains an insert of the race suit worn in Monza and each driver will have only one issued over the course of a career.

Verstappen's new 1/1 Fanatics trading card. Image Credit: Fanatics.

Following the news of the exclusive collaboration, Verstappen said: “It is great to partner with Fanatics and provide exclusive products and experience to all of my fans, no matter where they are in the world.

“I look forward to working with the Fanatics teams across merchandise and collectibles to create products and experiences that feel authentic to my journey and give fans something special to collect and enjoy globally.”

Andrew Low Ah Kee, CEO of Fanatics Commerce added: “Max’s global fan base continues to grow at remarkable speed, and we are proud to help elevate how his fans engage with him.

“His success on track and international popularity have made him one of the world’s most influential athletes. Our team is excited to have him as a part of our Fanatics global network, creating merchandise that carries real meaning for Max and his fans across the world.”

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Max to the Fanatics family”, said Mike Mahan, Fanatics Collectibles CEO. “All of us at Fanatics are huge fans – and his cards are extremely popular and valued in the hobby. With Max, we look forward to developing never-before-seen innovative product that will continue to grow our global F1 success with both fans and collectors.”

Please note that if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

