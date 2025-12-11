Helmut Marko releases statement on Red Bull departure reason

Change your timezone:

F1 legend Helmut Marko has said that he was not 'pressured' into leaving his role at Red Bull a year early.

Marko's retirement was announced in an official statement from Red Bull earlier this week, with the 82-year-old departing despite having been contracted until the end of 2026.

The Austrian has been responsible for the breakthrough of a host of young stars including Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen to Red Bull's young driver programme, since he joined the team back in 2005.

He has helped the F1 team secure six constructors' championships and eight drivers' championships in that time, but the 82-year-old has now opted to step away from the role.

It has prompted rumours that he was kindly persuaded to vacate his role by Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, with the team heading into a new era from 2026 onwards, with a new team principal in Laurent Mekies and a new project to supply themselves with power units in partnership with Ford.

"After some discussion, he (Mintzlaff) accepted it. [Mintzlaff tried to] persuade me, but saw that I was consistent. And we parted amicably."

Who will replace Marko?

Marko's role is arguably still just as important now as ever, despite the fact that Red Bull have the best driver of this current crop of drivers in Verstappen in one of their seats.

Verstappen's long-term future with Red Bull remains uncertain, and his new team-mate Isack Hadjar is still an unknown entity when it comes to racing with the main team.

18-year-old Arvid Lindblad will race for the sister Racing Bulls team in 2026, but he may well be needed in the main team sooner rather than later if his talents are as strong as hoped.

It means that Racing Bulls could well be running out of young Red Bull drivers in the years to come, meaning that scouting the next generation will be crucial.

Vettel has been tipped to replace Marko, with Marko himself even suggesting that the German four-time world champion would be great at the role given his off-track work in recent seasons trying to promote the careers of young female racing stars.

However, German publication Bild reported earlier this week that Red Bull aren't necessarily looking to replace Marko, potentially opting to leave his position vacant.

