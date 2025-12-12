Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari mega bucks revealed - but he's still not the highest-paid
The list of Formula 1’s top earners for 2025 has been released, and while it shows how lucrative a contract Lewis Hamilton has at Ferrari, he still doesn’t sit at the very top.
Forbes has published its 2025 rankings of the 10 highest-paid F1 drivers, factoring in both salary and bonuses, and, unsurprisingly, the figures are staggering.
Even those on the lower end of the pay scale are making a fortune, but a select few at the front of the pack could comfortably retire without ever having to work again.
Although he's no longer number one on the track, Max Verstappen leads the way with a whopping $76,000,000 when you take into account his salary and bonuses.
Hamilton comes in P2, something he couldn't achieve on the track, at $70,500,000; while the newly-crowned champion Lando Norris secures third spot at $57,500,000.
F1's Highest Paid Drivers
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Salary
|Bonus
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|$65 million
|$11 million
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|$70 million
|$0.5 million
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|$18 million
|$39.5 million
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|$10 million
|$27.5 million
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|$30 million
|$0
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|$24 million
|$2.5 million
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|$15 million
|$11 million
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|$12 million
|$1.5 million
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|$10 million
|$3 million
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|$5 million
|$7.5 million
