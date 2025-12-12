close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
lewis hamilton, max verstappen, money, canva

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari mega bucks revealed - but he's still not the highest-paid

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari mega bucks revealed - but he's still not the highest-paid

Matthew Hobkinson
lewis hamilton, max verstappen, money, canva

The list of Formula 1’s top earners for 2025 has been released, and while it shows how lucrative a contract Lewis Hamilton has at Ferrari, he still doesn’t sit at the very top.

Forbes has published its 2025 rankings of the 10 highest-paid F1 drivers, factoring in both salary and bonuses, and, unsurprisingly, the figures are staggering.

Even those on the lower end of the pay scale are making a fortune, but a select few at the front of the pack could comfortably retire without ever having to work again.

Although he's no longer number one on the track, Max Verstappen leads the way with a whopping $76,000,000 when you take into account his salary and bonuses.

Hamilton comes in P2, something he couldn't achieve on the track, at $70,500,000; while the newly-crowned champion Lando Norris secures third spot at $57,500,000.

F1's Highest Paid Drivers

Position Driver Team Salary Bonus
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing $65 million $11 million
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari $70 million $0.5 million
3 Lando Norris McLaren $18 million $39.5 million
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren $10 million $27.5 million
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari $30 million $0
6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $24 million $2.5 million
7 George Russell Mercedes $15 million $11 million
8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin $12 million $1.5 million
9 Carlos Sainz Williams $10 million $3 million
10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes $5 million $7.5 million

F1 Driver Salaries

F1 Driver Salaries and Bonuses 2025

Position Driver Team Salary Bonus
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing $65 million $11 million
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari $70 million $0.5 million
3 Lando Norris McLaren $18 million $39.5 million
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren $10 million $27.5 million
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari $30 million $0
6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $24 million $2.5 million
7 George Russell Mercedes $15 million $11 million
8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin $12 million $1.5 million
9 Carlos Sainz Williams $10 million $3 million
10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes $5 million $7.5 million

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton F1 Lando Norris

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton has just been shown the path to retirement, by his dad
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has just been shown the path to retirement, by his dad

  • 11 minutes ago
Lando Norris F1 title win sparks calls for protest
F1 World Championship

Lando Norris F1 title win sparks calls for protest

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari mega bucks revealed - but he's still not the highest-paid
F1 Driver Salaries

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari mega bucks revealed - but he's still not the highest-paid

  • Today 19:00
Cadillac star caught out by FIA rule change
FIA

Cadillac star caught out by FIA rule change

  • Today 17:00
Helmut Marko releases statement on Red Bull departure reason
F1

Helmut Marko releases statement on Red Bull departure reason

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 to see ANOTHER rule change for 2026 season
F1 2026

F1 to see ANOTHER rule change for 2026 season

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

Most read

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Disaster for Max Verstappen as Oscar Piastri surges back to pole

  • 28 november
 F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment
2.500+ views

F1 star at risk of race ban after FIA punishment

  • Yesterday 17:00
 Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns
2.500+ views

Fernando Alonso urges FIA to reconsider Las Vegas GP after raising safety concerns

  • 26 november
 NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

NASCAR's most popular driver just got a new look for 2026

  • 5 december
 Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

Chase Elliott caused major NASCAR concern among executives

  • 10 december
 NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series champions: The definitive list from Red Byron to Kyle Larson

  • 28 november

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x