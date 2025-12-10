Red Bull warned that Max Verstappen could quit

Change your timezone:

Former Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has warned the team that they may be in danger of losing their superstar driver, Max Verstappen.

Over the last five seasons, the Dutch driver has claimed four world championship titles, but he missed out on a fifth in a row by just two points at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last weekend.

Instead, McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed his first-ever championship, ending Verstappen’s long-running grip on the sport.

But the 28-year-old admitted ahead of the 2025 season finale that he has already achieved everything he wanted to in F1, signalling that he is potentially ready to move on from the sport and perhaps Red Bull as a whole.

Verstappen's eventual Red Bull exit is a topic which has been raised frequently this year during what has been one of the most tumultuous seasons for the team since they joined the grid in 2005.

So, following Red Bull's announcement this week that Marko is set to leave the team at the end of this year, what are the chances of the Dutchman departing as well?

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Marko confirmed that he would be stepping down from his role at Red Bull following the Abu Dhabi GP, with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff saying in an official statement: “Helmut approached me with the wish to end his role as motorsport advisor at the end of the year."

And after the news broke, the 82-year-old was asked by Kleine Zeitung if there should be concerns about Verstappen's future at Red Bull.

Marko responded: "No. Max not only wants to be successful, he wants to be successful in a harmonious environment.

"If he no longer has that, he will quit from one day to the next. But he is still far too young for that."

Marko's response to the Austrian publication may seem reassuring on the surface, but it actually serves as a warning of sorts to Red Bull that they must continue to harbour a 'harmonious' working environment or risk losing their champion.

Realistically, Red Bull would be nowhere without Verstappen and after a year of staff reshuffles at the team and impressive GT debuts for the Dutchman, who's to say he wouldn't call it quits in F1 if the new 2026 regulations aren't to his liking anyway?

