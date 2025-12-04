'Torture' - Charles Leclerc's BRUTAL verdict on Ferrari's F1 weekend

Change your timezone:

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc described his weekend last time out in Qatar as 'torture', with the Monegasque driver really struggling in the SF-25.

Ferrari have struggled in 2025, with the team cemented to fourth in the constructors' championship and without a single grand prix victory throughout the year.

Neither Lewis Hamilton nor Leclerc have been able to even threaten McLaren, Red Bull or Mercedes for race wins, and the drivers are fifth and sixth respectively in the drivers' championship.

The pace of their SF-25 has left much to be desired, and Hamilton has not been able to get onto a grand prix podium with his new team.

It has led to a feeling that the team cannot wait to get 2025 out the way, and bring in 2026, when new regulations come sweeping into the sport.

Meanwhile, Leclerc described his weekend last time out in Qatar as 'torture'. "I'm happy to be out of the car, I'm happy that this weekend is finally finished," he told media after the race. "It's been torture from FP1 to the race.

"I have no words to describe how bad this weekend was. Every lap I was doing were good laps and every lap I was doing I was between P10 and P20 which was very disappointing.

"I don't have much to add, I'm just happy that this weekend is over. I think we've got a lot to analyse because to be so far away doesn't make sense and clearly shows that we have done something wrong so we need to work hard."

Will Ferrari improve in 2026?

While Hamilton and Leclerc are seemingly desperate to ditch their 2025 machinery, there is of course no guarantee that the 2026 Ferrari will be any better.

Wholesale regulation changes may well see a shake up of the current competitive order, but it also could lead to more of the same for Ferrari, or even worse.

Leclerc has still managed to claim seven grand prix podiums in 2025, which shouldn't be sniffed at considering quite how dominant McLaren and Max Verstappen have been.

Hamilton even revealed recently that he 'wasn't looking forward' to the 2026 season, perhaps a sign that he's not altogether sure whether things will get any better.

Hamilton joined Ferrari hoping to be able to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship, while Leclerc is also hoping to soon challenge for a title, having spent seven seasons with the Maranello-based outfit and not having seriously mounted a challenge of his own.

