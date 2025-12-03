Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri set for trial by media

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will all sit in on the same press conference at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi is set to play host to a three-way fight for the drivers' championship, at the final race weekend of the 2025 season.

It's the first time since 2021 that we're heading into the final race of the season still not knowing who is going to claim the drivers' championship.

It's also the first time since the 2010 Abu Dhabi GP that more than two drivers have a chance of claiming championship success in the final race.

McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been trading race wins throughout the season, and head into the final race with just 16 points between them.

It's sure to be a blockbuster weekend of action, and the FIA have added to the drama by putting the three championship protagonists in the second official press conference on Thursday.

Following a first press conference that sees Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Isack Hadjar chatting to journalists, Verstappen, Norris and Piastri will likely face plenty of questions about tactics for Sunday's title showdown at 11am GMT on Thursday.

Then, key figures from Red Bull and McLaren will take their place in the team bosses press conference on Friday, with McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies taking their place alongside former Red Bull sporting director-turned Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley.

Abu Dhabi GP press conferences (all times local time)

Thursday 2:30pm Charles Leclerc Ferrari George Russell Mercedes Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls

Thursday 3:00pm Oscar Piastri McLaren Lando Norris McLaren Max Verstappen Red Bull

Friday 3:30pm Jonathan Wheatley Sauber Zak Brown McLaren Laurent Mekies Red Bull

