Lewis Hamilton delivers perfect 'oh s***' response to F1 title twist

Lewis Hamilton was unaware of a Max Verstappen shaped twist in the F1 title fight, having to be informed of McLaren's strategy blunder after the Qatar Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion endured a miserable weekend in Qatar, suffering a double Q1 exit in both sprint and main race qualifying.

Hamilton started P17 for Sunday's race, but only managed to fight back to P12 in Qatar; far away from the lofty heights of the championship battle out in front.

McLaren made a strategic error on Lap 7, choosing not to pit Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri when the safety car came out, only for the rest of the field to flock into the pits which gave Max Verstappen a free pit stop and allowed him to win the race.

However, when Hamilton returned to the media pen after the race, the champion was not aware of the implications in the title race and couldn't conceal his shock when he was informed on the title battle.

"Max won? Oh s***, I didn't know, I had no idea!" he responded when informed of proceedings.

"Holy s***! Wow! I thought Piastri won... Well, that's exciting! It goes right to the last — to the wire."

Hamilton's shock over F1 title fight

"We all know Max does a great job," Hamilton continued to the media.

"I think he's got a phenomenal team behind him, there's no denying that the best car really over the last four years, and maybe less so the beginning of this year.

"But they somehow came back. He's obviously got a great car, but he does an amazing job with it. So fair play to him."

Following the Qatar GP, Verstappen is 12 points behind Lando Norris in the drivers' standings, with McLaren team-mate Piastri 16 points behind the leader.

How the title can be won in Abu Dhabi

