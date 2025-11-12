Lewis Hamilton sends a beautiful tribute to his 'first love'
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has delivered a beautiful tribute to his Mum - the woman he calls his 'first love' - on her 70th birthday.
The 40-year-old Ferrari superstar's mother Carmen Larbalestier has been regularly seen in the F1 paddock in recent years, most recently celebrating the seven-time world champion's return to winning ways at the 2024 British Grand Prix.
Larbelestier is separated from Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton, but both parents are regularly seen cheering on their son.
This week Lewis issued an emotional statement on social media on the impact that his Mum has had on him, describing her as his 'first love'.
"To the first love of my life, my mum. I am endlessly honoured and proud to be your son," Hamilton said on Instagram. "The love you’ve given me since the moment I took my first breath has been my reason to live. Thank you for your beautiful heart, for lifting me and everyone around you with your smile, your strength, and your kindness. I am forever grateful and love you more than words could ever express.
Sharing the journey
Anthony Hamilton was there at the 2025 Chinese GP to celebrate his son's, so far, only success in Ferrari red, a sprint race victory in Shanghai.
Hamilton moved to Ferrari back in January following 12 seasons spent with Mercedes, and he's had a rough time of it so far, not picking up a single grand prix podium and sitting down in sixth in the drivers' championship.
But the journey has been an exciting one for him, in the final stages of what has been a record-breaking career.
His mother was there during his first testing day at Fiorano as a Ferrari driver, and filmed the occasion on her phone, clearly proud to see her seven-time champion son racing with the most successful team in F1 history.
Hamilton will be hoping for better days to come in 2026 with Ferrari, and you can expect to see his Mum and Dad at plenty of races in the future too.
