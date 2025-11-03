close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Yuki Tsunoda, British GP, 2025, generic

F1 champion goes in on Yuki Tsunoda despite 'best weekend' in Mexico

F1 champion goes in on Yuki Tsunoda despite 'best weekend' in Mexico

Sheona Mountford
Yuki Tsunoda, British GP, 2025, generic

Former F1 star Jacques Villeneuve has criticized Yuki Tsunoda for not bringing enough to the table at Red Bull.

Villeneuve's comments came post-race in Mexico City, where Tsunoda finished the race in 11th place - the same position he had qualified on Saturday.

Those results do not look like anything to shout about, but Red Bull team principal was keen to big up his driver when speaking to the media post-race, claiming it had been a good weekend for the Japanese driver.

Mekies backs Tsunoda

“I think Yuki had his best weekend in a long time,” Mekies explained. “We have said that a few times, but it is true. He was very, very close in Quali to Max [Verstappen]. I think it was two-tenths in Q2.

“Today, the first stint was very, very strong as well, two-tenths, three-tenths to Max, on the same very long first stint on the medium [tire].

“Yuki is making steps forward, the other kids are making steps forward as well, so we have no reason to rush a decision, so we will take a bit more time.”

Villeneuve critical of Tsunoda

Despite Mekies' comments, Villeneuve was having none of it, and was left baffled by what the Red Bull boss was saying.

Referring to Tsunoda’s weekend and the above quotes, Villeneuve strongly disagreed with Mekies' stance on Sky Sports’ F1 Show podcast.

“I don't understand how a team can say, ‘Oh, he's had a good weekend’. Better than maybe other weekends he's had, but is it a good weekend?" Villeneuve questioned.

“He's still very far off his team-mate. He's not bringing anything to the table either in pace, points for the team, or helping Max for the championship.

“And he has a lot of experience. We've seen the best of him, he's already on the way down, so it seems that they're overprotecting him for some reason.

“But no, you can't say that was a good weekend. It was maybe his least bad, but it wasn't a good weekend.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Tsunoda remains alongside Verstappen at Red Bull next season, with the team set to decide their driver lineup this month.

Isack Hadjar is likely Tsunoda’s closest competition for the Red Bull seat, with the Japanese star 17th in the standings on 28 points, while the Racing Bulls driver has 39 in 10th.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: The gap between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen after Mexico Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull F1 Yuki Tsunoda Mexican Grand Prix Jacques Villeneuve Laurent Mekies

Latest News

George Russell: The lonely childhood of an F1 star in the making
Formula 1

George Russell: The lonely childhood of an F1 star in the making

  • Yesterday 21:07
The story behind F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and his Brazilian citizenship
Formula 1

The story behind F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and his Brazilian citizenship

  • Yesterday 19:05
F1 champion goes in on Yuki Tsunoda despite 'best weekend' in Mexico
Formula 1

F1 champion goes in on Yuki Tsunoda despite 'best weekend' in Mexico

  • Yesterday 17:01
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc confirms engagement
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc confirms engagement

  • Yesterday 13:01
These F1 stars came agonisingly close to F1 glory, but never won a championship
Formula 1

These F1 stars came agonisingly close to F1 glory, but never won a championship

  • November 2, 2025 21:05
The disciplined diet fueling Lando Norris' F1 championship bid
Formula 1

The disciplined diet fueling Lando Norris' F1 championship bid

  • November 2, 2025 19:03
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open

  • 19 october
 F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA
2.500+ views

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA

  • 17 october
 NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment

NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment

  • 20 october
 Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance

Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance

  • 29 october
 73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega

73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega

  • 18 october
 NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega

NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega

  • 20 october

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x