F1 champion goes in on Yuki Tsunoda despite 'best weekend' in Mexico

Former F1 star Jacques Villeneuve has criticized Yuki Tsunoda for not bringing enough to the table at Red Bull.

Villeneuve's comments came post-race in Mexico City, where Tsunoda finished the race in 11th place - the same position he had qualified on Saturday.

Those results do not look like anything to shout about, but Red Bull team principal was keen to big up his driver when speaking to the media post-race, claiming it had been a good weekend for the Japanese driver.

Mekies backs Tsunoda

“I think Yuki had his best weekend in a long time,” Mekies explained. “We have said that a few times, but it is true. He was very, very close in Quali to Max [Verstappen]. I think it was two-tenths in Q2.

“Today, the first stint was very, very strong as well, two-tenths, three-tenths to Max, on the same very long first stint on the medium [tire].

“Yuki is making steps forward, the other kids are making steps forward as well, so we have no reason to rush a decision, so we will take a bit more time.”

Villeneuve critical of Tsunoda

Despite Mekies' comments, Villeneuve was having none of it, and was left baffled by what the Red Bull boss was saying.

Referring to Tsunoda’s weekend and the above quotes, Villeneuve strongly disagreed with Mekies' stance on Sky Sports’ F1 Show podcast.

“I don't understand how a team can say, ‘Oh, he's had a good weekend’. Better than maybe other weekends he's had, but is it a good weekend?" Villeneuve questioned.

“He's still very far off his team-mate. He's not bringing anything to the table either in pace, points for the team, or helping Max for the championship.

“And he has a lot of experience. We've seen the best of him, he's already on the way down, so it seems that they're overprotecting him for some reason.

“But no, you can't say that was a good weekend. It was maybe his least bad, but it wasn't a good weekend.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Tsunoda remains alongside Verstappen at Red Bull next season, with the team set to decide their driver lineup this month.

Isack Hadjar is likely Tsunoda’s closest competition for the Red Bull seat, with the Japanese star 17th in the standings on 28 points, while the Racing Bulls driver has 39 in 10th.

