Max Verstappen 'needs help' from McLaren to win F1 championship

Red Bull star Max Verstappen needs the help of McLaren if he is to win a fifth consecutive championship in 2025, according to Helmut Marko.

Marko believes that despite the Red Bull star's strong performances in recent months, he will still need McLaren not to be at their best if he is to close the gap on Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

After a dominant win for Norris at the Mexico Grand Prix, the Brit took the championship lead from his teammate, whom he now leads by a single point at the top of the standings.

Verstappen is currently 36 points behind the championship leader, meaning that mathematically, even winning every single race and sprint from hereon out would not be enough to secure the title if Norris finished second at each of those events.

Verstappen needs McLaren's help

"I think he's [Piastri] apparently not handling the pressure so well after all.

"At least, that's how it seemed recently, even though I don't know him well enough to know that."

The next chapter in this year's title battle will be written in Sao Paulo, with the Brazilian Grand Prix set to see both a full points race and a sprint, with 33 points up for grabs.

From there, it's on to Las Vegas, before another sprint weekend in Qatar at the penultimate event of the year.

As usual, the season culminates in Abu Dhabi, with the traditional season-finisher around the Yas Marina Circuit.

