Change your timezone:

Formula 1 has made another huge announcement regarding the sport in the United States, confirming a new deal has been reached to continue hosting the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) through 2034.

The US Grand Prix at COTA first debuted on the F1 calendar in 2012 and has gone on to be a big hit, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators to Austin, Texas in recent years and providing some thrilling on-track action.

With F1 booming in the United States, the US Grand Prix has been joined on the calendar by other US-based events in Miami and Las Vegas in recent seasons. However, the long-term future of the race at COTA has now been secured for at least another nine years.

This announcement comes just days after F1 also announced a blockbuster new deal with Apple in the US worth a reported $750 million, with ESPN set to be replaced as the sport's exclusive broadcaster partner from 2026.

READ MORE: F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 CEO proud to extend COTA deal

Speaking as part of the official statement that confirmed the exciting news, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali spoke of his pride at continuing to grow the sport in the States and signing a new deal to keep racing in Texas.

“Since 2012 the United States Grand Prix has continued to grow in strength and popularity, and I want to thank the City of Austin and Travis County for hosting us," he said.

"Each year, the event at the Circuit of The Americas stands out as a true highlight for fans, drivers, and teams alike, drawing hundreds of thousands of passionate supporters who come to witness the thrilling on-track action and soak up the vibrant energy of the circuit and the city.

"As Formula 1 continues to grow and thrive in the United States, we are proud to extend our partnership with Bobby Epstein and his outstanding team in Austin, as well as with Governor Abbott, whose leadership has been instrumental in supporting the sport’s development in Texas and beyond. Both have shown unwavering commitment to F1, and their shared vision and investment have played a vital role in establishing the strong foundation we now enjoy in the US.”

COTA set to be longest-serving US F1 track

Bobby Epstein, chairman of COTA, added: “We’re glad Formula 1 has found a home in Texas, and are grateful to the fans, teams, and the entire F1 community who have consistently supported us and made the United States Grand Prix a favorite stop on the global calendar.

"Equally, we’re proud of - and appreciate - the people of Central Texas who have been such welcoming hosts! With this contract, COTA will overtake Watkins Glen as the longest-serving Formula 1 track in the United States. Thanks to the great support and a wonderful host city, the United States Grand Prix has grown to be one of the world’s biggest single weekend sporting events - with an unrivalled annual economic impact.”

READ MORE: F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal

Related