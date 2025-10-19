F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

After an action-packed weekend at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Formula 1 cars hit the track for the final time today - Sunday, October 19 - for the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

With the sprint weekend format in place in Austin, Texas, we have already seen plenty of competitive F1 action on track, with Red Bull star and reigning world champion Max Verstappen winning Saturday's sprint race, which also saw a dramatic collision between the current top two in the championship, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Verstappen also topped Saturday's qualifying session and starts Sunday's grand prix on pole, with Norris joining him on the front row. Piastri, meanwhile, starts in sixth, making for a fascinating race in terms of the championship battle.

Ahead of lights out on Sunday afternoon, Piastri continues to lead the way in the drivers' standings, 22 points clear of his teammate, and just 55 ahead of Verstappen after the Red Bull driver's sprint performance earned him an eight-point swing.

It will certainly be interesting to see how those gaps look come the checkered flag at COTA on Sunday, and with that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

What time is the F1 race today?

In Austin, Texas, this weekend's US Grand Prix action is set to start at 2pm local time (CT) today (Sunday, October 19), which means a start time of 3pm ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (CT): 2pm

United States Eastern (ET): 3pm

United States Central (CT): 2pm

United States Mountain (MT): 1pm

United States Pacific (PT): 12pm



NOTE: For Global timings for today's grand prix, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and elsewhere, please see here.

TV and live streaming options

In the United States, ESPN have decided that this weekend's US Grand Prix is being shown live on ABC.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



The F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

