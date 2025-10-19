F1 Race Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
After an action-packed weekend at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Formula 1 cars hit the track for the final time today - Sunday, October 19 - for the 2025 United States Grand Prix.
With the sprint weekend format in place in Austin, Texas, we have already seen plenty of competitive F1 action on track, with Red Bull star and reigning world champion Max Verstappen winning Saturday's sprint race, which also saw a dramatic collision between the current top two in the championship, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Verstappen also topped Saturday's qualifying session and starts Sunday's grand prix on pole, with Norris joining him on the front row. Piastri, meanwhile, starts in sixth, making for a fascinating race in terms of the championship battle.
Ahead of lights out on Sunday afternoon, Piastri continues to lead the way in the drivers' standings, 22 points clear of his teammate, and just 55 ahead of Verstappen after the Red Bull driver's sprint performance earned him an eight-point swing.
It will certainly be interesting to see how those gaps look come the checkered flag at COTA on Sunday, and with that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!
What time is the F1 race today?
In Austin, Texas, this weekend's US Grand Prix action is set to start at 2pm local time (CT) today (Sunday, October 19), which means a start time of 3pm ET.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (CT): 2pm
United States Eastern (ET): 3pm
United States Central (CT): 2pm
United States Mountain (MT): 1pm
United States Pacific (PT): 12pm
NOTE: For Global timings for today's grand prix, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and elsewhere, please see here.
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, ESPN have decided that this weekend's US Grand Prix is being shown live on ABC.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
The F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
