IndyCar star and Cadillac F1 hopeful Colton Herta makes HUGE new team announcement

IndyCar star and Formula 1 hopeful Colton Herta has made a huge announcement regarding which team he will be driving for in 2026.

Herta shocked the racing world last month when he announced he would leave IndyCar for the foreseeable future and switch to Formula 2 - a feeder series into F1.

The 25-year-old did so after joining the new Cadillac F1 outfit as a test driver, with the American team set to join the grid next season and Herta's ultimate aim one of their two race seats.

However, they will belong to Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in 2026, with Herta instead racing in F2 to gain valuable experience racing on tracks that F1 also race on, and using Pirelli tires.

A strong season in F2 would also give the American the required number of superlicense points needed to race in F1, something he does not currently have.

Colton Herta signs for Hitech GP in F2

In an official statement on Tuesday, it has now been revealed that Herta will be driving for Hitech GP in F2 next season.

"Hitech is delighted to announce the signing of Colton Herta for its 2026 FIA Formula 2 Championship campaign, as the nine-time race-winning IndyCar driver makes a high-profile transition to the FIA’s ‘Road to F1’ pathway," an official Hitech GP statement read.

"The 25-year-old American joins Hitech following a standout career in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES where he has established himself as one of North America’s most exciting racing talents. Since making his IndyCar debut in 2019, Herta has amassed nine wins, 16 poles, and numerous podium finishes, becoming the youngest-ever winner and polesitter in the series’ history.

"Now, as a Cadillac Formula 1 Team Test Driver, Herta takes the next step in his career by committing to a full season of FIA Formula 2 – the final rung of the single-seater ladder before Formula 1."

Colton Herta reaction

Speaking in the statement, Herta himself once again confirmed that F1 was the end goal, describing his F2 switch as part of that 'ultimate ambition'.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Hitech for the 2026 FIA Formula 2 season. This is a big shift in my career, and I’m ready for the challenge," Herta said.

"I’ve loved my time in IndyCar and I’m proud of everything I achieved, but the opportunity to race in F2 – to compete on the Formula 1 calendar, against some of the best young drivers in the world – was one I couldn’t pass up.”

The 25-year-old added: “I’ve always worked to keep the door to F1 open, and this move is part of that ultimate ambition.

"I know it won’t be easy – learning the car, the tyres, the tracks – but I’m approaching this with determination, focus, and a lot of motivation.

"My goal is to compete at the front, continue developing as a driver, and put myself in the best possible position for a future in Formula 1.”

