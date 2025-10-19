F1 2025: US Grand Prix starting grid ahead of race at COTA
After an exciting qualifying in Austin, Texas on Saturday evening, the starting lineup for Sunday's 2025 United States Grand Prix is set.
It's a familiar face on pole position, too, with Red Bull star and four-time world champion Max Verstappen emerging as the fastest driver, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.
It looked for a long time this season that Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri would be in a two-horse race for the drivers' title, but Verstappen has come roaring back into view with a run of great results after the summer break.
The reigning champion is now looking for his third win in four grands prix after taking a dominant pole on Saturday, with the McLaren pair winless since Piastri took the Dutch Grand Prix back in August.
The Australian, who leads the championship, will start just sixth after failing to recover his qualifying pace after a dramatic crash in the sprint race. Between the McLaren pair on the starting grid will be Charles Leclerc in third, George Russell in fourth, and Lewis Hamilton in fifth.
There is one penalty to note, with Lance Stroll dropping from 18th to the back of the grid after picking up a five-place penalty for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon in the sprint race.
Here is the starting grid for the US GP on Sunday.
US Grand Prix starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|8
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|20
|Lance Stroll*
|Aston Martin
*Lance Stroll dropped from 18th to 20th and last thanks to a five-place penalty for causing a collision in the earlier sprint race.
What time is the F1 race today?
In Austin, Texas, this weekend's US Grand Prix action is set to start at 2pm local time (CT) today (Sunday, October 19), which means a start time of 3pm ET.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (CT): 2pm
United States Eastern (ET): 3pm
United States Central (CT): 2pm
United States Mountain (MT): 1pm
United States Pacific (PT): 12pm
