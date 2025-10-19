F1 2025: US Grand Prix starting grid ahead of race at COTA

Change your timezone:

After an exciting qualifying in Austin, Texas on Saturday evening, the starting lineup for Sunday's 2025 United States Grand Prix is set.

It's a familiar face on pole position, too, with Red Bull star and four-time world champion Max Verstappen emerging as the fastest driver, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

It looked for a long time this season that Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri would be in a two-horse race for the drivers' title, but Verstappen has come roaring back into view with a run of great results after the summer break.

The reigning champion is now looking for his third win in four grands prix after taking a dominant pole on Saturday, with the McLaren pair winless since Piastri took the Dutch Grand Prix back in August.

The Australian, who leads the championship, will start just sixth after failing to recover his qualifying pace after a dramatic crash in the sprint race. Between the McLaren pair on the starting grid will be Charles Leclerc in third, George Russell in fourth, and Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

There is one penalty to note, with Lance Stroll dropping from 18th to the back of the grid after picking up a five-place penalty for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon in the sprint race.

Here is the starting grid for the US GP on Sunday.

US Grand Prix starting grid

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 Lando Norris McLaren 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 George Russell Mercedes 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 8 Ollie Bearman Haas 9 Carlos Sainz Williams 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 11 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 13 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 18 Alex Albon Williams 19 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 20 Lance Stroll* Aston Martin

*Lance Stroll dropped from 18th to 20th and last thanks to a five-place penalty for causing a collision in the earlier sprint race.

What time is the F1 race today?

In Austin, Texas, this weekend's US Grand Prix action is set to start at 2pm local time (CT) today (Sunday, October 19), which means a start time of 3pm ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (CT): 2pm

United States Eastern (ET): 3pm

United States Central (CT): 2pm

United States Mountain (MT): 1pm

United States Pacific (PT): 12pm



