Lando Norris, McLaren, Belgium, 2025

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris hit by rival as chaotic session sees red flags and crashes

Sheona Mountford
Lando Norris, McLaren, Belgium, 2025

FIA stewards will be working into the evening at the Singapore Grand Prix, investigating a bizarre collision involving Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc on Friday.

The session had already been a chaotic one, with George Russell bringing out the first red flag when he smashed head-first into the wall at Turn 16 and demolished his front wing.

The Brit hurried back to the garage as race control deployed a red flag, pausing the session to clear up the remains of Russell's abandoned wing.

A second red flag was waved soon after when Liam Lawson crashed into the wall, damaging his car and tearing off the rubber from his front right wheel.

Further drama ensued however, when the session resumed. When Charles Leclerc was released from the pits he crashed into the path of Norris, who found himself in the pit lane wall.

McLaren were forced to change Norris' broken front wing and the Brit managed to return out on track, with Leclerc noted for an unsafe release.

In total, 22 minutes of action was lost due to the two red flags, with the Leclerc-Norris incident labelled 'unnecessary' by Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz.

F1 FP2 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:30.714
2Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.132secs
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.143secs
4Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.163secs
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.483secs
6Lance StrollAston Martin+0.508secs
7Esteban OconHaas+0.584secs
8Carlos SainzWilliams+0.585secs
9Charles LeclercFerrari+0.752secs
10Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.777secs
11Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.994secs
12Oliver BearmanHaas+0.997secs
13Alex AlbonWilliams+1.346secs
14Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.355secs
15Gabriel BortoletoSauber+1.605secs
16Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.744secs
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.931secs
18Kimi AntonelliMercedes+2.055secs
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.425secs
20George RussellMercedes+2.517secs

F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:31.116
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.150secs
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.276secs
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.364secs
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.365secs
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.582secs
7Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.639secs
8Carlos SainzWilliams+0.696secs
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.744secs
10Esteban OconHaas+1.012secs
11George RussellMercedes+1.023secs
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.199secs
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.262secs
14Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.283secs
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.345secs
16Oliver BearmanHaas+1.422secs
17Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.495secs
18Lance StrollAston Martin+1.918secs
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.208secs
20Alex AlbonWilliamsNO TIME

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

There is no more F1 today, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 5:30am (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

