F1 Results Today: Lando Norris hit by rival as chaotic session sees red flags and crashes
FIA stewards will be working into the evening at the Singapore Grand Prix, investigating a bizarre collision involving Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc on Friday.
The session had already been a chaotic one, with George Russell bringing out the first red flag when he smashed head-first into the wall at Turn 16 and demolished his front wing.
The Brit hurried back to the garage as race control deployed a red flag, pausing the session to clear up the remains of Russell's abandoned wing.
A second red flag was waved soon after when Liam Lawson crashed into the wall, damaging his car and tearing off the rubber from his front right wheel.
Further drama ensued however, when the session resumed. When Charles Leclerc was released from the pits he crashed into the path of Norris, who found himself in the pit lane wall.
McLaren were forced to change Norris' broken front wing and the Brit managed to return out on track, with Leclerc noted for an unsafe release.
In total, 22 minutes of action was lost due to the two red flags, with the Leclerc-Norris incident labelled 'unnecessary' by Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz.
F1 FP2 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025
F1 FP2 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.714
|2
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.132secs
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.143secs
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.163secs
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.483secs
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.508secs
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.584secs
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.585secs
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.752secs
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.777secs
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.994secs
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.997secs
|13
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.346secs
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.355secs
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.605secs
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.744secs
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.931secs
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+2.055secs
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.425secs
|20
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+2.517secs
F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31.116
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.150secs
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.276secs
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.364secs
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.365secs
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.582secs
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.639secs
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.696secs
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.744secs
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.012secs
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.023secs
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.199secs
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.262secs
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.283secs
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.345secs
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.422secs
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.495secs
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.918secs
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.208secs
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|NO TIME
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
There is no more F1 today, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, October 4 at 5:30am (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
