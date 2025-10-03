F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 hits the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, with the action kicking off on Friday, October 3, with free practice.
With a normal grand prix format in place, there will be three free practice sessions in total - FP1, FP2, and FP3 - spread across Friday and Saturday morning.
The Singapore Grand Prix marks round 18 of the 2025 campaign, with the title battle in the drivers' championship set to take center stage once again.
Following back to back victories in Monza and Baku, all of the talk heading into this weekend revolves around Max Verstappen and whether or not he is still in the championship fight.
The Red Bull star trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 69 points at this stage, with Lando Norris in second just 34 points ahead of the four-time champion.
With seven grands prix and three sprint races remaining, there is still time for Verstappen to turn things around, but it would be a remarkable feat.
With that said, let’s get into the all-important information that you came here for!
What time is F1 practice today?
F1 practice action at the Singapore Grand Prix will get underway on Friday, October 3, with FP1 starting at 5:30pm local time (SGT). This means an FP1 start time of 5:30am (ET) in the United States, so you will have to be up early.
Later on Friday, FP2 will then get underway at 9pm (SGT), which means a more reasonable start time of 9am (ET).
On Saturday, it's an early start once again, with the third and final practice session, FP3, getting underway at 5:30pm (SGT), meaning another 5:30am (ET) start for those on the East Coast.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
FP1 start times - Friday, October 3
Local Time (SGT): 5:30pm
United States Eastern (ET): 5:30am
United States Central (CT): 4:30am
United States Mountain (MT): 3:30am
United States Pacific (PT): 2:30am
FP2 start times - Friday, October 3
Local Time (SGT): 9pm
United States Eastern (ET): 9am
United States Central (CT): 8am
United States Mountain (MT): 7am
United States Pacific (PT): 6am
FP3 start times - Saturday, October4
Local Time (SGT): 5:30pm
United States Eastern (ET): 5:30am
United States Central (CT): 4:30am
United States Mountain (MT): 3:30am
United States Pacific (PT): 2:30am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix practice for FP1, FP2 and FP3 will all be shown live on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
